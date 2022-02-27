Five aims to get bp to net zero

Be net zero across our entire operations on an absolute basis by 2050 or sooner. This aim relates to our Scope 1 (from running the assets within our operational control boundary) and Scope 2 (associated with producing the electricity, heating and cooling that is bought in to run those operations) GHG emissions.

These emissions were around 55MtCO 2 e in 2019. We are targeting a 20% reduction in our aim 1 operational emissions by 2025 and will aim for a 50% reduction by 2030 against our 2019 baseline. The 2030 aim was updated from 30-35% to 50% in February 2022.

