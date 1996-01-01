|Hierarchy of methane measurement
|Measurement strategy
|Example technology solutions
|TIER A
Continuous site or source(s) quantification where > 95% methane covered
|Add quantification of fugitives, leaks and vents if needed
|Quantitative image processing
|plus all activities under Tier B
|Sensor networks
|Vent monitoring
|TIER B
Continuous quantification at source level where 80-95% emissions covered
|Fuel metering and emissions tracking
|Predictive emissions monitoring
|High accuracy flare metering and efficiency measurements
|Continuous emissions monitoring
|Predictive flare control algorithms
|Measured flare efficiency
|In-line gas analyzers
|High accuracy flare metering
|TIER C
Continuous site level detection
|High sensitivity monitoring
|Permanently installed cameras
|Permanently installed sensors
|TIER D
Source reporting methodologies using specific emission factors
|Systemized metering and site observations
|Leak detection cameras
|Fuel and flare metering
|TIER E
Source reporting methodologies using generic emission factors
|De minimis methane emissions
Technology readiness – which means proven, reliable and accurate for the proposed usage – and cost effectiveness will remain factors for consideration at all levels in our hierarchy.
As site level continuous measurement solutions will take time to develop and implement across bp, the hierarchy also utilises remote quantification technologies for Tier B and below, which can be deployed periodically by aircraft, drones or satellites. This will be undertaken on a statistically representative basis across bp’s global in-scope operations to confirm that the frequency, location and technologies are suitable.
In implementing the hierarchy, a site or facility would first look for solutions in Tier A. If this is deemed not to be feasible or efficient, Tier B would be considered. Decision making will be documented and this process would continue for Tiers C to E as required. Tier E will be limited to sites with both low levels of reported methane emissions and little potential for such emissions.
The percentages shown in the Tiers relate to our 2019 reported methane emissions from in-scope sites.