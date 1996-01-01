Methane measurement

Technology readiness – which means proven, reliable and accurate for the proposed usage – and cost effectiveness will remain factors for consideration at all levels in our hierarchy.



As site level continuous measurement solutions will take time to develop and implement across bp, the hierarchy also utilises remote quantification technologies for Tier B and below, which can be deployed periodically by aircraft, drones or satellites. This will be undertaken on a statistically representative basis across bp’s global in-scope operations to confirm that the frequency, location and technologies are suitable.

In implementing the hierarchy, a site or facility would first look for solutions in Tier A. If this is deemed not to be feasible or efficient, Tier B would be considered. Decision making will be documented and this process would continue for Tiers C to E as required. Tier E will be limited to sites with both low levels of reported methane emissions and little potential for such emissions.



The percentages shown in the Tiers relate to our 2019 reported methane emissions from in-scope sites.

