bp future mobility

Electrification is the key

bp wants to provide the most convenient network of charging. We recognize that customers will want to ‎charge at home, during work and leisure and on motorways.‎

We also want to provide the fastest.

Ultra-fast charging (UFC) is a critical step to overcome popular concerns about using electric vehicles as it ‎deals with range anxiety and lack of access to charging at home.‎

With average charging speeds of around 10 minutes, UFC at a wide and conveniently located network of ‎forecourts and service hubs could help keep fleets out on the road for longer.‎

This will all be underpinned by a superior customer experience and unrivalled technological ‎innovation. We’re invested in the companies we need to make this happen.‎