bp future mobility

As we’ve done for over 100 years, our goal is to keep the world moving. We want to make sure that more people have access to our products and services, when and where they want them.
bp wants to be a leading provider of integrated mobility solutions for a future world. We’ll help shape and lead the emerging future of mobility through our strategy.
Electric vehicles – the next advance in mobility
First, horse-drawn transport was the norm. Horse power was replaced by the internal combustion engine – and now, the age of electric vehicles is upon us
bp wants to provide the most convenient network of charging. We recognize that customers will want to charge at home, during work and leisure and on motorways.
We also want to provide the fastest.
Ultra-fast charging (UFC) is a critical step to overcome popular concerns about using electric vehicles as it deals with range anxiety and lack of access to charging at home.
With average charging speeds of around 10 minutes, UFC at a wide and conveniently located network of forecourts and service hubs could help keep fleets out on the road for longer.
This will all be underpinned by a superior customer experience and unrivalled technological innovation. We’re invested in the companies we need to make this happen.
Scooter battery charges in record time
StoreDot engineers built a scooter battery that takes just five minutes to charge – here’s how they did it
Changes in mobility will revolutionize the fleet sector.
Future, autonomous, fleets will need power, servicing and maintenance. Our existing strengths allow us to develop an integrated offer: data management and AV services across the entire life-cycle.
We are perfectly positioned to take advantage of the fleet of tomorrow.
Our existing fleet capabilities and the Castrol brand will help us build differentiated end-to-end fleet services to support the new fleets emerging out of new ownership and access models.
From ride-hailing to rental and public transport, mobility as a service is advancing. The arrival of autonomous vehicles will spark huge growth. Multi-mode journeys, combining private and public vehicles, will increase. Models will shift from business-to-consumer to business-to-business. We are in a unique position to be able to respond.
On-demand mobility services are becoming increasingly electric and therefore electric vehicle charging is critical.
We’ll use our consumer and customer experience to build greater expertise and knowledge, as well as new offerings, to provide integrated services in areas such as ride-hailing, vehicle planning, food delivery and route planning through digital devices.