Decarbonizing transport

Air side: we’re supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)



While electricity and hydrogen will have a role to play in future aviation, today and in the medium term, we see sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as the most viable option to help decarbonize aviation.

SAF is made from lower carbon feedstocks including waste materials – such as vegetable oils, starches or agricultural, forestry or household waste. It is then mixed safely with traditional jet fuel, and does not need new infrastructure at airports or changes to aircraft for use.



SAF typically offers a potential reduction of up to 80% in carbon emissions over the lifecycle of the fuel, compared to the conventional jet fuel it replaces. The actual reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions depends on factors such as type of feedstock, production method and supply chain used to the airport.

Air bp, bp’s aviation fuelling business, was the first operator to start the commercial supply of SAF through an existing airport fuelling system in 2016, at Norway’s Oslo airport. We’ve now supplied more than 30 locations with SAF.

As well as sourcing SAF from other producers, bp is also increasing production at our own refineries through co-processing. Today, we supply co-processed SAF from our Castellón refinery in Spain and Lingen in Germany.

