We're aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and in support of this, bp is determined to advance the hydrogen industry across the UK, Europe, Australia and US

Hydrogen is set to provide a low carbon energy for activities and processes that are difficult to electrify – especially in industry: iron, steel and chemicals for high-temperature processes. It will help to decarbonize long-distance transportation in marine, aviation and heavy-duty road transport.

By building on our low carbon businesses and our existing capabilities, we intend to capture a 10% share of hydrogen in core markets by 2030. To achieve this, we are accessing new segments, such as the mobility and industrial sectors – including the decarbonization of our own refineries.

UK

In the UK, we are developing plans for one of the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facilities: H2Teesside. Work has started on a world-class, low carbon hydrogen hub that could supply 15% of the UK government’s ambition for 10GW of hydrogen by 2030.

H2Teesside aims to help surrounding industries decarbonize their existing operations by switching fuel from natural gas to low carbon hydrogen, enabling their manufacturing facilities to produce low carbon products as society progresses towards a net zero future.