Our transformation

16 January 2024
People at work - Hydrogen

People at work - Oil
People at work - wind

Developing
wind farms

Producing
oil & gas

People at work - Oil
People at work - EV

Installing
EV chargers

Producing
oil & gas

Poeple at work - Oil
People at work - Hydrogen

Designing
hydrogen plants

Producing
oil & gas

We believe the world wants and needs a better and more balanced energy system that delivers secure, affordable and lower-carbon energy.

We're playing our part by investing in today's energy system, which is mainly oil and gas – and, not or – in our transition and the energy transition.

And while we’re mostly in oil and gas today, we’ve increased global investment in our lower carbon, convenience stores and power trading businesses (what we call our ‘transition growth engines’) from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% in 2022.

Increasing investment in these engines is a sign that bp’s wider transformation is underway.

Turning plans into action

Every day, our team is hard at work putting shovels in the ground to deliver on our targets and aims

BPX
OIL & GAS

Electrifying wells

Electric vehicle charger
EV CHARGING

Rapid charge

Wind turbine at sea
RENEWABLES

Ready for wind

Cooking oil
BIOENERGY

Waste to fuel

Earth
HYDROGEN

Off the ground

Employee working at the New York ampm store
CONVENIENCE

New York store

Solar panels
SPOTLIGHT

Net zero

Regional focus

In the UK, US and Germany watch our teams in action on the challenge to keep energy flowing where and when it’s needed and, at the same time, developing lower carbon technologies

UK

Backing Britain

US

Investing in America

GERMANY

bp in action

Working in partnership to accelerate change

Tackling climate change cannot be achieved in isolation; it needs everyone to pull together.

That’s why bp is collaborating with exceptional partners on the journey towards net zero. Here are some of our many invaluable partnerships.

ADNOC and Masdar logos
ADNOC and Masdar
The energy companies are working with bp to develop low carbon hydrogen hubs and decarbonized air corridors between the UK and UAE.
Explore
Lightsource bp
Lightsource bp
Since partnering with bp in 2017, the joint venture has developed a ‎significant pipeline of large-scale solar projects across the world.
Explore
Equinor logo
Equinor
bp is teaming up with Equinor to develop four offshore wind assets in two leases off the US East Coast that have the potential to power 2 million homes.
Explore
NEP logo
Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP).
bp is working with National Grid, Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies to provide onshore and offshore infrastructure to transport CO2 from the Humber and Teesside to storage in the North Sea.
Explore
Offshore platform

Our aims and progress

In action today

Model city

In Aberdeen, we’re advancing big hydrogen plans – in miniature. Working with Aberdeen City Council, our transport model is running on hydrogen fuel, helping us to develop digital solutions aimed at having a big impact on decarbonizing transport.

Watch this video to see how one small model could potentially help a city’s transportation system with its aim to reach net zero.  

Discover more about our hydrogen business

In action today

Charging ahead

We’ve opened the UK’s largest public EV charging hub, home to 30 ultra-fast 150kW and 150 7kW charge points, enabling up to 180 EVs to charge simultaneously.

Located at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, the Gigahub™ is one of nine opened by bp pulse across the UK in 2023.

Projects like these will help get bp to our global aim of 100,000 charging points installed this decade.

Discover more about our EV charging business

A customer charges her EV at the new NEC Gigahub™
Spotlight on our net zero and strategic progress

Since launching our net zero aims in 2020, We’ve been in action to deliver them. Discover more in the summary of our progress against our five aims to get bp to net zero by 2050 or sooner.

We have also set targets and aims against our strategic focus areas out to 2025 and 2030. Here is our progress towards achieving them in our three strategic pillars: resilient hydrocarbons, convenience and mobility, and low carbon energy.

Methane-detecting camera on a bp platform

Net zero progress
Vendimia solar project in Spain

Strategic progress
bp in action

Making sustainable aviation fuel from used cooking oil to designing a new facility to produce renewable, green hydrogen, powering up new chargers for electric cars, and much more.

Investing in America

We’re investing in the energy people need today, like oil and gas, and investing in the transition to lower carbon energy. Watch our teams turn plans into action across the US

While we’re mainly in oil and gas, we’ve increased global investment into our lower carbon and other transition businesses (what we call our ‘transition growth engines’) from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% last year.

Backing Britain

Delivering secure supplies of oil and gas that keeps the world moving to installing chargers to help the switch to EVs, our — and, not or — approach is delivering across the UK. Watch our team hard at work to deliver on today’s energy system while building tomorrow’s.

For more detail see here

Net zero ambition

Since 2019, we have reduced emissions from our operations by 41% (aim 1), reduced emissions from the use of our oil and gas production by 15% (aim 2) and are aiming for a 25% reduction in bp production by 2030 (compared to 2019). Reduced the carbon intensity of the products we sell by 2% (aim 3) and decreased our methane intensity to less than half its previous value from 0.14% to 0.05%.

Find more detail in the Net zero ambition progress update report

We’ve produced more barrels while reducing our methane intensity
In action today

New York store opens

The first ampm convenience store has opened in New York City, complete with hot deli and grocery.

The new bp-owned and operated store in the Bronx is part of a pilot project to open four ampm stores in the New York market. It joins more than 1,000 stores in the chain located on the West Coast.

Hear what general manager – and New Yorker – Titus has to say about serving the local community 24/7.

Discover more about our Convenience business

In action today

Fast track

Formula 1 must be 100% sustainable* by 2026. We’re working to develop a new fuel for the BWT Alpine F1® Team. But using fuel like this doesn’t end when the race does as what we learn could potentially be applied to develop fuels for wider transport use.

*Sustainable fuel as complies with FIA 2026 Formula One® Technical Regulations, delivering a minimum GHG emission reduction consistent with the EU Renewable Energy Directive

Discover more about our Bioenergy business

In action today

Developing wind farms

High-tech Seawatch® Wind LiDAR buoys scope the Irish Sea before construction can begin on two new wind farms.

The light detection and ranging buoys measure conditions such as wind speed, wave height and ocean currents to help us better understand the proposed design and construction of our Morgan and Mona projects with partner EnBW.

When operational, these projects could deliver a significant volume of offshore wind in support of the UK Government’s target to deploy up to 50GW by 2030.

In action today

Electrifying operations

We’re tying more and more natural gas wells directly into the grid at our bpx energy operations in the US Permian, meaning no gas-driven generators, no tanks and no flares at those sites.

We’re well on our way to our goal of 95% electrification of operated wells there by the end of 2023.

We think electrification is the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective way to distribute power across an oilfield.

Discover more about our oil & gas business and operational efficiency →

Producing oil and gas

As well as increasing investment into the energy transition, we also plan to invest up to $8 billion more this decade globally compared to our previous plans – on average, $1 billion more each year – in today’s energy system, which depends on oil and gas.

The Ocean GreatWhite drilling rig – pictured – recently started a drilling programme for bp planned to help us deliver more oil and gas from our existing production facilities west of Shetland. 

The Ocean GreatWhite drilling rig
Winds of change

We started 2019 with 0GW of offshore wind generating capacity. After successful bids in some of the fastest-growing regions, our offshore wind pipeline is now 5.2GW.

GW explained

A gigawatt is how we measure the scale of our renewable energy projects.

1 gigawatt (GW) = 1,000 megawatts = 1 billion watts.

For example, 1GW of offshore wind power each year in the US provides enough electricity to make 150 billion cups of coffee.

Wind turbines at sea
Net zero operations

We aim to be net zero across our operations on an absolute basis by 2050 or sooner.

Net zero explained

A state of net zero GHG emissions. This can be achieved by balancing relevant emissions with total applicable deductions (through qualifying activities).

Net zero operations explained

Aim 1 relates to our Scope 1 (from running the assets within our operational control boundary) and Scope 2 (associated with producing electricity, heating and cooling that is brought to run these operations) GHG emissions.

FPSO at sea
Net zero production

We’ve set aims to achieve our overall net zero ambition by reducing emissions while bringing new projects online.

Net zero production explained

Our aim (Aim 2) is to be net zero on an absolute basis across the carbon in our upstream oil and gas production by 2050 or sooner.

This is our Scope 3 aim, and is based on bp’s net share of production*. This will mean cutting emissions from our upstream oil and gas production from our 2019 baseline of around 361MtCo2.

* Excluding bp’s share of production in Rosneft.

Clair Ridge platform in the UK North Sea