Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath

Appointed 1 March 2022
German
Anja has more than 30 years of experience in the global energy industry. Prior to her appointment, Anja was chief executive officer of RWE Renewables, one of the world’s leading renewables businesses. She previously held a broad range of leadership roles in E.ON, including chief executive officer of E.ON Climate & Renewables. Anja held a number of senior roles in management consultancy over 15 years before joining E.ON, with a focus on energy and the industrial sector. Anja is an Honorary Consul of Norway; a member of the UK government’s new Investment Council; and a member of the Senate of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.
