Bernard Looney - chief executive officer

Chief executive officer

Leadership team tenure: 

Appointed 1 July 2020
*Bernard previously served on bp’s executive team starting on 1 November 2010

 

Outside interests:

Steering committee member for the Council for Inclusive Capitalism
FCLTGlobal board member
Leader of the Energy Transition Taskforce of the Sustainable Markets Initiative
Ambassador of the 25x25 initiative
Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering
Fellow of the Irish Academy of Engineering
Fellow of the Energy Institute
Sustainable Markets Initiative board member

 

Nationality: 

Irish

Career

Bernard is leading bp’s transformation to an integrated energy company – one that creates long-term shareholder value by delivering solutions to the trilemma of secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.


He is an advocate for inclusion, mental health and the role that greening companies like bp can play in helping the world get to net zero.


Bernard has spent his entire career at bp, joining as an engineer in 1991, and has held a number of operational and managerial positions, including in Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, Vietnam and the UK North Sea.


He is a steering committee member for the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. He is on the board of FCLTGlobal and the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), and also leads the SMI’s Energy Transition Taskforce.  


Bernard is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Irish Academy of Engineering and the Energy Institute, and an ambassador for 25 x 25, an initiative to improve the gender balance among the leadership of FTSE companies.


He has an honorary doctorate and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from University College Dublin, and a master’s in management from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Bernard Looney on Linkedin
Bernard Looney on Instagram

