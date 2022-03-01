Leigh-Ann Russell

Appointed 1 March 2022
British
Leigh-Ann was previously bp’s SVP procurement, accountable for a supply chain of around $30 billion of global spend. Prior to this, she was global head of upstream supply chain and VP of technical functions and performance in the global wells organization.
Leigh-Ann holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is a Chartered Petroleum Engineer. She is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of theEnergy Institute and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. In 2022 Leigh-Ann was conferred the honorary title of Professor of Practice of Queen’s University Belfast.
Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board
Our Annual Report includes information about our financial and operating performance, sustainability performance and global energy trends and projections