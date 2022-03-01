Site traffic information and cookies

Leigh-Ann Russell

Leigh-Ann Russell - EVP, innovation & engineering

EVP, innovation & engineering

Leadership team tenure:

Appointed 1 March 2022

 

Nationality: 

British

Career

Leigh-Ann was previously bp’s SVP procurement, accountable for a supply chain of around $30 billion of global spend. Prior to this, she was global head of upstream supply chain and VP of technical functions and performance in the global wells organization.


Leigh-Ann holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is a Chartered Petroleum Engineer. She is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of theEnergy Institute and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. In 2022 Leigh-Ann was conferred the honorary title of Professor of Practice of Queen’s University Belfast.

Leigh-Ann Russell on Linkedin

