Bernard Looney

Career



Bernard is leading bp’s transformation to an integrated energy company – one that creates long-term shareholder value by delivering solutions to the trilemma of secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.



He is an advocate for inclusion, mental health and the role that greening companies like bp can play in helping the world get to net zero.



Bernard has spent his entire career at bp, joining as an engineer in 1991, and has held a number of operational and managerial positions, including in Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, Vietnam and the UK North Sea.



He is a steering committee member for the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, an FCLTGlobal board member and leads the Energy Transition Taskforce of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.



Bernard is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Irish Academy of Engineering and the Energy Institute, and an ambassador for 25 x 25, an initiative to improve the gender balance among the leadership of FTSE companies.



He has an honorary doctorate and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from University College Dublin, and a master’s in management from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

