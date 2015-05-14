Board: 14 May 2015;
Senior independent director: 27 May 2020
Chair of the remuneration committee; member of the audit and people and governance committees
Director and chair of National Grid plc
Non-executive director of General Electric Company
Chair of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
American
Paula Rosput Reynolds started her energy career at Pacific Gas & Electric Corp in 1979 and spent over 25 years in the energy industry. She has held a number of executive positions during her career, including CEO of Duke Energy Power Services; chair, president and CEO of AGL Resources; chair and CEO of Safeco Corporation; and vice-chair and chief restructuring officer of AIG. Paula was previously a non-executive director of TransCanada Corporation, CBRE Group, Inc, BAE Systems PLC, Anadarko Petroleum, Delta Air Lines and Coca Cola Enterprises. Paula was awarded the National Association of Corporate Directors (US) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. She was appointed chair of National Grid plc in 2021.
Paula has had a long career leading global companies in the energy and financial sectors. Her experience with international and US companies, including several restructuring processes and mergers, gives her insight into strategic and regulatory issues, which is an asset to the board. Her wider business experience and understanding of the views of investors make her well-suited to her roles as chair of bp’s remuneration committee and senior independent director.
