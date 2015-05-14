Career summary

Sir John Sawers spent 36 years in public service in the UK, working on foreign policy, international security and intelligence. He was chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, from 2009 to 2014 and prior to that spent the bulk of his career in the Diplomatic Service, representing the British government around the world and leading negotiations at the UN, in the European Union and in the G8. After he left public service, Sir John was chair and general partner of Macro Advisory Partners, a firm that advises clients on the intersection of policy, politics and markets, from February 2015 to May 2019. He then set up his own firm, Newbridge Advisory, to carry out similar work. Sir John was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to national security.

Skills and experience



Sir John’s deep experience of international political and commercial matters is an asset to the board in navigating the geopolitical issues faced by a modern global company. Sir John’s unique skill set makes him an ideal chair of the recently established geopolitical advisory council.

