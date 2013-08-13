2013 first half results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8%), Chevron (11.3%), SOCAR (11.6%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.8%), ITOCHU (4.3%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7%).

During the first half of 2013, ACG spent about $374 million in operating expenditure and $1,331 million in capital expenditure. For the full year, we expect to spend about $758 million in operating expenditure and $2,514 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

Production

During the first half of 2013, ACG produced on average 672,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 122 million barrels or 16.4 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.

At the end of the first half of the year, a total of 72 oil wells were producing, while 31 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:

Chirag produced on average 73,000 b/d and had 17 wells operating (12 oil producers and 5 water injectors).



Central Azeri (CA) produced on average 152,000 b/d and had 21 wells operating (15 oil producers, 1 water injector and 5 gas injectors).



West Azeri (WA) produced on average 194,000 b/d and had 23 wells operating (18 oil producers and 5 water injectors).



East Azeri (EA) produced on average 118,000 b/d and had 18 wells operating (14 oil producers and 4 water injectors).



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) produced on average 135,000 b/d and had 24 wells operating (13 oil producers and 11 water injectors).

Associated gas

During the first half, BP as operator of the ACG field continued to deliver associated gas from the DWG platform via the 28” gas subsea pipeline directly to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use.



Gas from the three Azeri platforms - CA, WA and EA – continued to be sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA from where it was partly re-injected to maintain pressure in the reservoir and partly delivered to the Sangachal Terminal via the same 28” subsea pipeline for further hand over to the national grid system. Gas injection activities currently continue from five wells on CA.



Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline.



During the first half, we delivered around 6.7 million cubic metres (236 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.21 billion cubic metres or 42.7 billion cubic feet in total). This is almost equal to what we are planning to deliver for the full year - 1.24 billion cubic metres or about 44 billion standard cubic feet.

Drilling and completion activity

During the first half of the year, ACG delivered five oil producer wells and two water injector wells.

Chirag - The A16w producer well drilling was completed and handed over to production in April 2013. This was followed by intervention activities on A09 well and following that we started drilling operations on A14u sidetrack oil producer in May. This well is planned to be delivered in the third quarter of 2013. Another oil producer well - A06x is planned to be drilled in the fourth quarter. Rig maintenance and intervention campaigns on A03, A20 and A10 wells are also planned to be conducted by the end of October 2013.

Central Azeri - In January 2013 intervention activities were conducted on the B18y and B14 wells. On 21 January we started to drill B23z producer well and delivered it on April 24. This was followed by further intervention activities on B10 and B05 wells.



In early May we commenced drilling of the new gas injector well B26. Currently this well is in the completion phase and was delivered at the end of July.



The remaining plan for 2013 is to conduct intervention campaigns in the third quarter followed by rig maintenance activities. This will be followed by the new oil producer well B27 which is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2014.



West Azeri - The C27 oil producer well was delivered and handed over to production on the 31 March. This was followed by intervention operations on wells C06 and C03.



In early May we commenced drilling the new oil producer well C30 and this well was delivered on 13th of July.



The remaining plan for 2013 is to conduct an intervention campaign in the third quarter, which will be followed by rig maintenance, and to drill the new oil producer well C29 planned for the fourth quarter.

East Azeri - In January, we completed intervention activity on D07 well. This was followed by drilling the oil producer well D22 which was completed and handed over to production on 16 April.



Well intervention activity commenced on well D05 on 18 April to perform sand shut off operations. The intervention campaign continued through mid-May including well work on D03 and D08, and critical inspection operations. In May we started the new water injector well D23 which we are planning to deliver in the third quarter.



The remaining plan for 2013 is to conduct repair operations on some surface equipment and intervention activities on wells D01, D03 and D02. In addition, de-completion operations are planned to start on well D11 during December.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) - Intervention activities on well E01 were completed in early January. Following this, we started drilling the new oil producer well E17 and it was delivered on 17 May followed by a five-yearly rig maintenance programme.



Intervention activity on E11 was conducted through June and July followed by the drilling of the producer well E18. This well is planned to be delivered by the end of this year. In addition, by end of the year we will conduct surface equipment repair and E02y re-completion for gas lift installation.

During the first half the Dada Gorgud drilling rig delivered two subsea water injector wells - H06 and H05, followed by rig maintenance activities and installation of manifold piles. In addition, in early May we started the H07 pilot data acquisition well which will be suspended in August. This will be followed by drilling the GCA07 well till the end of the fourth quarter.

Export operations

Oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.

The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of oil and 966 million standard cubic feet or 27.4 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 41.5 million standard cubic metres per day.



Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via a SOCAR gas pipeline connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities and Azerigas’s national grid system.



During the first half of the year, the Sangachal terminal exported about 144 million barrels of oil. This included about 126 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), over 14 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), about 3 million barrels by rail and about 0.95 million barrels via a condensate export line.



On average about 27 million standard cubic metres (over 950 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the terminal daily in the first half of 2013.

Chirag Oil Project (COP)

During the first half, COP activities continued safely, on schedule and according to plan. Overall, very good progress is achieved with the project nearing completion.



In April the completed jacket for the West Chirag platform sailed away from the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF) and was safely installed on the pre-installed template in its permanent location. The jacket transportation, launch and installation activities were carefully planned and took 45 days to complete.

The West Chirag jacket is the heaviest jacket ever built in the Caspian and it was fully constructed in the country using local construction infrastructure at BDJF facilities. Over 2000 people including sub-contractors and specialist vendors were involved in the construction works. Some 96 per cent of the workforce was Azerbaijan nationals. The jacket was built by the local company BOS Shelf, now fully owned by SOCAR.

The jacket has a total weight of 18,200 tonnes (which includes 1500 tonnes of floatation tanks) and is about 185 metres high. It is comprised of 13 piles (12 plus one spare) with a total weight of 6700 tonnes, seven risers, eight j-tubes and ten caissons. It was installed at a water depth of about 170 metres.

The topsides fabrication at the ATA yard is also fully complete undergoing final onshore commissioning. The entire construction work was performed with full commitment to the highest safety standards without a single day off from work case throughout around 20 million man-hours achieved.



H.E. President Ilham Aliyev visited the ATA (AMEC-TEKFEN-AZFEN) fabrication yard on 23 July where the topsides for the West Chirag platform have been built. The President was pleased to see the completed topsides and offered his congratulations to all those who were involved in the achievement of this major Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) milestone.



The topsides are planned to sail away for offshore installation in August once all commissioning activities are accomplished.

The 18,500 tonne-topside unit is the heaviest structure ever installed in the Caspian and it was fully constructed in the country using local infrastructure at the ATA fabrication yard which had been upgraded for this scale of activities. Maximization of local content has remained a major priority throughout the 3-year construction activities - about 4000 people including sub-contractors and specialist vendors were involved in the construction works with up to 90% of the workforce being Azerbaijani nationals.



For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan’s world-class construction sites, the West Chirag platform fabrication work was fully undertaken in the country using local resources.



The design oil capacity of the new installation is 183 thousand barrels per day. The design gas export rate is 229 million standard cubic feet per day but is capable of exporting as much as 285 million standard cubic feet per day. There is capacity for providing up to 80 million standard cubic feet per day of gas lift.