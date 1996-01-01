Social Investment



The success of projects in the Caspian region depends, in part, on the operators’ ability to create tangible benefits from these projects for the people of the region. To achieve this, bp and its co-venturers continue to implement major social investment projects, which include educational programmes, building skills and capabilities in local communities, improving access to social infrastructure in communities, supporting local enterprises through provision of access to finance and training, support for cultural legacy and sport, as well as technical assistance to public institutions.

In the first three quarters of 2022, bp and its co-venturers in the bp-operated joint ventures spent more than $2.7 million in Azerbaijan on social investment projects.

bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that it operates) will continue their social investment initiatives in support of local capacity-building and enterprise development throughout Azerbaijan to assist the country in strengthening its economy.

Some examples of such projects in Azerbaijan are:



• The Enterprise Development Programme (EDP) initiated by bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that it operates). This a multi-million-dollar initiative in support of local business development. The programme is part of the efforts to increase the local content of contracts in Azerbaijan and contribute to the healthy and transparent development of the local economy. During the third quarter of 2022, the programme continued its activities by providing capacity development support to local organizations. This included vocational education capability development of the training centres and capacity development of three local organizations.

• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) has been supporting for five years a large group of 11th grade students in their efforts to prepare for higher education. The participants in the project called ‘Build your Future’ are selected from disadvantaged families. The project activities include two components – academic knowledge and social integration. In total, some 334 young people out of 389 participants in the programme over the past five years (86%) have been successful meeting the requirements of the higher school entrance exams and becoming students. Based on the results and overall success of this initiative, bp and its co-venturers have decided to continue the project into the 2021-2022 academic year. Out of 93 participants of the current phase of the project, 76 beneficiaries were admitted to higher education institutions and eight to local colleges.

• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a project aimed at transferring the international business education expertise to Azerbaijan through bringing the internationally recognized Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme to the country. The programme is based at Baku’s ADA University. The training programme of the project is certified by the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University (USA) and is based on a world-class business education curriculum developed by Duke Corporate Education, a leader in providing executive education globally. The project is designed to help meet the current market demand in executive education. Overall, six streams are planned for the duration of the project covering a total of up to 108 students. Of these, four streams with a total of 78 graduates have already been completed. The project now continues with 43 participants in the two new streams.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a three-year educational project to strengthen data analytics research and training capacity in Azerbaijan. This is achieved through establishing a competitive and sustainable Master of Science in Computer Science and Master of Science in Data Analytics (MSCS/DA) dual degree programme, as well as further developing the Centre for Data Analytics Research at ADA University. The programme successfully continues with around 40 students attending the first and second cohort of studies. A total of 20 students from the first cohort completed their two-year master studies, and some 19 students from the second cohort attended their summer semester at the George Washington University. The selection of students for the third cohort is currently ongoing.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a social investment project aiming to improve English language skills of English teachers and students of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU). A total of 74 teachers completed the language training in 2021, after which the programme continued with mentoring sessions. The project will also provide additional online sessions to ASOIU teachers based on their needs.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a social investment project aiming to improve English language proficiency and teaching skills of 120 English teachers in Ganja city.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) successfully completed a social project to support youth entrepreneurship in rural areas. This was achieved through application of a youth business incubation model for 30 young people selected from the Samukh, Goranboy and Shamkir districts. As part of the project, the beneficiaries received training and equipment to help them start their own businesses.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a project aiming to empower local autism specialists by providing them with access to international best practices. The project includes support for the development of 60 local specialists using internationally approved training programmes, translation of internationally available learning and teaching materials, as well as public outreach activities. In addition, the project supports a group of autistic persons with preparation of individual self-development and business plans to help enhance their employment opportunities. During the third quarter, the project completed the translation of a learning material on dealing with autism and conducted an awareness raising photo session, autism cycling tour and autism fashion night events. As part of the programme,10 people with autism completed an internship enhancing their employment opportunities.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) completed a project which helped enhance financial acumen of selected workforce in Baku and Ganja. A total of 70 people - 32 from Baku and 38 from Ganja - received training in finance, accounting and taxation followed by an internship opportunity to gain practical experience. All participants received certificates upon completion of the programme. İn addition, a career fair was organized within the project with the engagement of employers from public and private enterprises.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a two-year environmental project aiming to offset carbon emissions through preventing soil erosion and desertification. As part of the project, 250,000 new trees will be planted, and maintenance support will be provided to look after 110,000 already planted trees in the Shamkir and Samukh districts. In addition, an innovative tree planting system with water-preserving equipment and layer planting technique will be created on one hectare of selected territory in the Gobustan district. To date, the project has completed the planting of 50,000 trees in Samukh and 600 trees in Gobustan. Land preparation for the planting of 200,000 trees in Shamkir and 400 trees in Gobustan is ongoing.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting war affected families in the Tovuz and Agstafa districts by providing them with social and psychological rehabilitation and legal services, as well as creating an opportunity to participate in two networking camps. To date, a total of 410 direct beneficiaries and more than 700 family members have received psychological and legal support as part of this project.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a project aimed at developing an inclusive education model in physical education and its application by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport for the benefit of students with special needs. As part of the project, a group of international experts assessed the level of inclusivity in physical education to share findings and recommendations with the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport.



• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) launched a project to support the demographic forecasting and planning initiatives of the government. The project includes the provision of training for employees of the public sector and production of data sets covering the country`s economic regions and administrative districts.

• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) launched a project aimed to enhance the local Mediation Council`s capability to effectively process the disputes raised by individuals and legal entities on commercial, labor and family matters. This will be achieved through the development of a web-based solution to help the Mediation Council process a growing number of disputes online.

• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) started a project aimed to develop a textbook and a learning course on renewable energy for students and the teaching staff of Baku Higher Oil School. The project has already developed the content of the book and the learning course.

• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) launched a project aiming to support 40 beneficiaries from low-income families to achieve formalization of their knowledge and skills. This will be achieved through provision of training session to refresh the participants’ theoretical and practical knowledge in the selected areas of craftsmanship such as hairdressing, sewing, confectionery and welding, followed by examination at the Agency for Quality Assurance in Education (AQAE). The successful graduates will be certified by AQAE in their respective field of qualification.

• bp (on behalf of its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan) is supporting a project aimed to provide 37 schools located in remote communities with affordable and environmentally friendly heating systems. As part of the project, the selected 37 rural schools with more than 10,000 students will be supplied with 695 pellet-based furnaces.

In addition, in the first three quarters of 2022, bp alone spent more than $1.3 million on various social and sponsorship projects in Azerbaijan. Some examples of these include:

• translation from English into Azerbaijani and publication of 14 academic textbooks on startup and innovation, corporate finance, marketing, social research, international relations, economic policy, managerial economics, statistics for business and economics, econometrics, psychology and information security. This project aims to enhance the quality of teaching in 16 disciplines at over 15 local universities.

• strengthening nanoelectromechanical system oriented scientific research capacity of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics through supporting the university`s research undertakings and cooperation with international universities.

• support for the development of the country’s startup sector. The project was implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and with the Hungarian government agency responsible for export promotion (HEPA). The project trained up to 29 local startups to enter the European market providing them with the frameworks to scale up to European countries with the focus on Hungary, Germany and the UK.

• support for translation from Russian into Azerbaijani and English and publication of a collection of research material about the art of patchwork.

• support a project based on the DanceAbility method training programme for the specialists of the rehabilitation centres of Yevlakh, Baku and Shirvan. The project aims to provide the inclusiveness in treatment and rehabilitation of people with disabilities in Azerbaijan and offer universal communication techniques through common language exercise.

• a digital library for Baku State University to benefit 15,000 students and members of the teaching staff.

• support for enhancement of project management capabilities at eight universities through training the administrative staff, students and teachers, development of a curriculum and teaching materials.

• support for the development of Azerbaijan’s national sport by extending bp’s decade-long partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committees until the end of 2024.

• sponsorship of the 2022 Enactus Azerbaijan National Competition, which aims to promote entrepreneurship by developing business skills in students. The winning team will represent Azerbaijan at the 2022 Enactus World Championship.

• sponsorship of the ‘Baku Investment Day (Baku ID)' organized by the ‘SABAH.lab’ startup acceleration centre. It is the country’s biggest startup and innovation event which focuses on developing the innovation ecosystem.

• Sponsorship of the 16th Baku Annual Summer Energy School organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University. The Baku Summer Energy School is a two-week certificate programme focusing on energy and environmental issues. As in the previous years, a group of senior bp representatives delivered sessions during the programme.

• bp supported the Regional Energy Security Symposium 2022 organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University. The event aimed at strengthening regional energy security and resiliency through regional collaboration.

• bp and Heydar Aliyev Foundation publicly presented a new documentary ‘Treasures of the world – Azerbaijan’ made by Sandstone Global Productions in cooperation with the Baku Media Centre. The documentary features the fascinating historical and cultural treasures of Baku, Shusha, Gobustan and Sheki which are known as Azerbaijan’s ancient cultural centres.

Further information:

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95