bp supported educational social investment project, aimed at supporting Azerbaijan in developing highly qualified national talents. This initiative is part of bp’s broader commitment to contributing to the country’s sustainable future by fostering world-class local expertise and capabilities.
bp and its co-venturers successfully completed an important training programme for a large group of students of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University. The programme aimed to develop inclusive teaching skills of undergraduate students specialising in primary school teaching.
bp and its co-venturers supported the project aimed to help schools instill the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and business leadership in children starting from school ages.
bp supported an educational project which aimed to found a new master's degree programme in chemical engineering at Sumgayit State University. The project was driven by the needs of the labour market, the industrial potential and service areas of Sumgayit.