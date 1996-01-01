Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Community
  3. Education

Education

Together with co-venturers bp contributes to the development of education in Azerbaijan, including tangible support to promote a range of academic and scientific programmes and initiatives

Helping national talents access international universities

bp supported educational social investment project, aimed at supporting Azerbaijan in developing highly qualified national talents. This initiative is part of bp’s broader commitment to contributing to the country’s sustainable future by fostering world-class local expertise and capabilities.

Developing inclusive teaching skills for primary schools

bp and its co-venturers successfully completed an important training programme for a large group of students of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University. The programme aimed to develop inclusive teaching skills of undergraduate students specialising in primary school teaching.

Entrepreneurship skills for schools

bp and its co-venturers supported the project aimed to help schools instill the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and business leadership in children starting from school ages.

A new master’s degree programme for Sumgayit State University

bp supported an educational project which aimed to found a new master's degree programme in chemical engineering at Sumgayit State University. The project was driven by the needs of the labour market, the industrial potential and service areas of Sumgayit.