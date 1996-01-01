Site traffic information and cookies

Capacity building

Together with co-venturers we support local capacity-building and enterprise development throughout Azerbaijan to assist the country in strengthening its economy

bp together with ASAN have successfully completed a capacity building project

As part of the project more than 80 ASAN volunteers will develop skills in different areas. The programme aims to develop knowledge in project management, finance/accounting, language, IT and a variety of soft and hard skills.

Further opportunities for local universities to enhance their project management capacity

bp supported a project aimed to further strengthen project management skills and capabilities across several higher educational institutions.

Continuing to support development of local entrepreneurship

bp signed an MoU with Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) to continue to work together in support of the development of local businesses.