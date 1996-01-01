Capacity building

As part of the project more than 80 ASAN volunteers will develop skills in different areas. The programme aims to develop knowledge in project management, finance/accounting, language, IT and a variety of soft and hard skills.
bp supported a project aimed to further strengthen project management skills and capabilities across several higher educational institutions.
bp signed an MoU with Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) to continue to work together in support of the development of local businesses.