Further opportunities for local universities to enhance their project management capacity

bp today announced the successful completion of its yet another capacity-building project for local universities. The project aimed to further strengthen project management skills and capabilities across several higher educational institutions.

bp selected this project as an expansion to a similar educational programme through which bp and its co-venturers had previously supported the training and build up of project management teams in 15 local universities.

The objective of this follow up project was to further strengthen the universities’ project management capacity by training additional resources - students as well as the teaching staff.

During the 14 months (November 2021- January 2023) of its duration the project trained 95 students and 123 staff members representing eight higher educational institutions: the Azerbaijan University of Tourism and Management, the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, the Azerbaijan Technical University, Baku Engineering University, the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, the Academy of Public Administration, the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, and the National Aviation Academy.



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs, said: “The two project management initiatives– one which we supported together with our co-venturers and the next one which bp funded on its own, were designed to help local universities build and develop skills and capabilities required for them to professionally manage the projects that they may have with local organisations and increasingly with international partners. We are pleased that with our two projects the majority of local universities now are equipped with good knowledge, up-to-date methods and mechanisms and, most importantly, internationally and nationally certified professionals to efficiently manage their own projects as well as the grant agreements they may enter into as part of their national and international cooperation activities.”

The participating students had 120 hours of training and based on their graduation results 64 of them – those with the best scores, received level D certificates from IPMA (the International Project Management Association), a world leader in assessment of project managers. Level D is one of the four degrees of IPMA assessment. Some 28 students were awarded local certificates by AzPMA (the Azerbaijan Project Management Association).



In addition, a 52-hour academic course on project management was developed as part of the project and 19 teachers representing all participating universities were trained to teach this course effectively at their universities.



The project scope also included subject matter consultations for all the eight universities to support them in establishing their own university-based project management offices.



The project, which cost 209,703 AZN ($123,355), was implemented by AzPMA.

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 31 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s social investments target such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent more than $108 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,307 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers' social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

