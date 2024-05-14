Entrepreneurship skills for schools

bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – TPAO, SOCAR, SGC, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, Eni, TotalEnergies, ONGCVidesh – today announced the successful completion of an educational project for local schools.

The project aimed to help schools instil the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and business leadership in children starting from school ages.



The scope of the project included development of learning materials on basic principles of business and entrepreneurship for the 8th and 9th grades of schools. In addition, as part of the programme, a teachers’ guidebook was prepared for training trainers for the course as well as for schoolteachers.



As part of the project, some 34 teachers from across Azerbaijan were trained as trainers who in their turn trained around 600 STEAM teachers across the country equipping them with essential knowledge and effective pedagogical tools for teaching the basics of entrepreneurship at schools. The training programmes included such topics as fostering entrepreneurial mindsets and skills, developing business models, generating business ideas, exploring social entrepreneurship, financial literacy, creative thinking and problem solving.



The trained teachers then conducted sessions and other learning activities with around 8,000 students at 150 STEAM schools across 51 districts of the country. Through interactive sessions, the students were specifically guided toward developing business plans, analyzing markets and identifying business opportunities.

Addressing the event bp today hosted on behalf of its co-venturers, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspian region, said: “The project is about starting to introduce the essentials and basic knowledge of modern and innovative entrepreneurship to schoolchildren. It is also about starting to build confidence in them in their ability to lead changes and innovations, to generate ideas and find practical ways to realize them. These are the skills every student will need in the rapidly changing world to select their career paths and build their future. We hope the teachers who have been trained as part of the project will succeed in building the confidence their students need to set their future career goals and the determination to achieve those goals.”



The total value of this 12-month project was 74450 AZN ($43,800).

The project was implemented by the Junior Achievement Azerbaijan Public Union.

Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 32 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $85 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $110 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,377 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

