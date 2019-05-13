First quarter 2019 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.In the first quarter of 2019, we spent about $138 million in operating expenditure and over $279 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

In April 2019, the ACG partnership took a decision to commence the next stage of development of the ACG field with a $6 billion project which includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to achieve first production in 2023 and produce up to 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime.

Production

During the first quarter of the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first three months of 2019 was on average 571,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 52 million barrels or 7 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (43,000 b/d), Central Azeri (146,000 b/d), West Azeri (128,000 b/d), East Azeri (100,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (96,000 b/d) and West Chirag (58,000 b/d) platforms.At the end of the first quarter, 119 oil wells were producing, while 42 wells were used for water and 7 for gas injection.

Drilling and completion

In the first quarter, ACG completed 4 oil producer wells.

Associated gas

During the first quarter, ACG delivered an average of about 5.2 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (0.5 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

