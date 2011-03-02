2010 full year results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 37.4%), Chevron (11.3%), SOCAR (10%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.7%), ITOCHU (4.3%), Hess (2.7%).



During 2010 ACG spent $426 million in operating expenditure and $1,648 million in capital expenditure

Production

In 2010 ACG produced on average 823,100 barrels per day (b/d) (300.4 million barrels or 40.6 million tonnes) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deep Water Gunashli platforms. At the end of the year:

Chirag had 15 wells in operation (10 oil producers and 5 water injectors) and during 2010 it produced on average about 93,200 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) had 17 wells (12 oil producers 5 gas injectors) and during 2010 it produced on average about 205,300 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) had 20 wells (15 of which are oil producers and 5 water injectors) and during 2010 it produced on average around 248,200 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) had 13 wells (9 of which are oil producers and 4 water injectors) and during2010 it produced on average around 140,700 b/d.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG) had 23 wells (12 oil producers and 11 water injectors) and during2010 it produced on average about 135,600 b/d of oil.

Associated gas

During 2010 BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from five wells on CA.



During the year we delivered around 9.4 million cubic metres (about 332 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. In total we delivered 3.4 billion cubic metres (about 121.2 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR during 2010. This exceeded our original plan to deliver 1.9 billion cubic meters of ACG associated gas during the full year.



Drilling and completion activity

Chirag: In March 2010 we completed the oil producer A08x. In April we spudded A22 oil producer, drilled to the 16” casing point and suspended the well to complete previously suspended drilling activity on A07y which was put on production in October. The rig maintenance on Chirag platform commenced in November and is planned to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2011.



Central Azeri: Following commencement of new well delivery activities on CA in April we completed B10y oil producer sidetrack during the second quarter. We then spudded B22z in July and completed it in October. CA then performed rig maintenance which was completed in early January 2011. The plan for 2011 is to deliver two oil producer wells: B04z – in the first quarter, B18y – in the third quarter and one gas injector well - B01y, which is planned for the fourth quarter of 2011.



West Azeri: Early this year we completed the C19 producer well and then conducted rig repair activities. In August and in October we completed C 24 producer and C23 water injector wells respectively, then performed planned rig maintenance and resumed operations on C25z oil producer well, which is still in progress and expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2011. Also in the third quarter of 2011 we plan to deliver another oil producer well - C15z.



East Azeri: During the first quarter of 2010 we finished drilling and completions activities on the D17z water injector well. We then drilled the D18 producer well which was completed in August. Drilling activities on D19 producer well started in September 2010. The well was planned and completed in early January 2011. Our plan for 2011 is to deliver another oil producer well - D20.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG): During the first quarter we completed the E13 oil producer. During the second quarter we spudded and completed the E14 oil producer. We then drilled E04z to the reservoir section and the well was suspended in October. Currently we are drilling the E15 oil producer which we plan to deliver in the second quarter of 2011. The next well -E16 is planned to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2011.

On DWG subsea water injection we also continued drilling and completion operations with the Dada Gorgud and Istiglal rigs. During the first half of 2010 we drilled and completed the H03 and F06 water injectors. We completed activities and started water injection on the G04 well in October.



Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drilling: The COP pre-drilling programme commenced in April 2010 with spudding the J01 pre-drill well by the Istiglal rig. We then continued COP drilling activities by the Dada Gorgud rig which first drilled and completed the J01/J01z pilot hole and sidetrack well and then spudded J02 and J03 wells in the fourth quarter of 2010. These wells were drilled to 13-3/8” casing point and were suspended in November 2010 and January 2011 respectively. We are planning to do the same drilling activity for J10 – in the first quarter, J09 – in the second quarter, J04 and J05 – in the third quarter of 2011.



Shah Deniz: The SDA-06 well was spudded in February 2010. In addition, we performed surveillance operations on the SDA-04 well during the third quarter of 2010. SDA-06 is planned to be completed and handed over to production during the second quarter of 2011. We are also planning another gas producer well - SDA03z for the fourth quarter of 2011.



Shah Deniz Full Field Development (FFD) appraisal: Appraisal activities to support plans for the Shah Deniz full field development continue. As part of these activities the SDX-06 appraisal well is being drilled with the Istiglal rig. The well was spudded in July with a planned total depth of 6,272m. SDX-06 is located in the northern part of the field. The well is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2011. The rig will then move on to further appraisal drilling on the field.



Chirag Oil Project (COP)

COP construction activities in 2010 and thus far in 2011 continued on schedule and according to plan.



Since the project sanctioning in March 2010 COP has made very good progress with all major key contracts finalised and awarded for Construction and Marine activities.

In July 2010 the project announced the award of six key contracts for:

fabrication of the jacket and foundation piles with associated pin piles and a riser support frame for the brownfield work on the Deepwater Gunashli production, compression, water injection and utilities platform (PCWU);

fabrication, assembly, hook-up and commissioning of the PDQ integrated deck, including the drilling facilities;

transportation and installation of the subsea template and pin piles;

engineering, procurement and construction of the living quarters;

engineering of the offshore facilities;

engineering of the drilling facilities.



Following this in November 2010 the project awarded two more contracts for:

installation, hook-up and commissioning of the COP brownfield modifications required on the Deepwater Gunashli production, compression, water injection and utilities platform (PCWU) to the AMEC/Tekfen/Azfen (ATA) Consortium;

transportation and installation of the jacket and topsides - to Saipem.



Through the period of December 2010 and January 2011 the project awarded three key marine contracts for:

pipeline coating to Caspian Pipeline Coating (CPC);

subsea pipeline installation and diving works to McDermott Caspian Contractors Inc;

The STB-1 barge strengthening contract was awarded to Caspian Shipyard Company, a SOCAR joint venture.

These awards maintain AIOC's commitment to optimise the use of Azerbaijan’s local resources. The project is expected to consume around 9 million manhours during construction work with 90% of this work being undertaken in Azerbaijan and of this, around 80% will be carried out by local workforce. Additionally, the contractors are encouraged to make maximum use of local subcontractors and we expect over 30% of the total COP spend to be expended in Azerbaijan.



Other milestones achieved by the project to date include:

218 tonne pre-drilling template with 20 drilling slots and 4 pin piles were safely installed offshore on June 21, 2010. The template is an important component of the project infrastructure and will provide the foundation for an extended pre-drilling programme to be undertaken in the period before the jacket is installed in 2012.

deck and drilling facility fabrication for the COP topside, which has a target weight of 19,000 tonnes, began at the ATA deck fabrication site in July 2010

fabrication of the jacket which will weigh around 18,000 tonnes, started in Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory yard in November 2010

the first major equipment packages (well cementer unit and drilling high pressure mud pumps) were delivered to the ATA deck fabrication site in November 2010

a new plate rolling machine capable of rolling 150mm thick plate was placed into service at the Baku Deepwater Jacket Factory in November 2010



Through our construction contractors we currently employ over 2700 people and more than 95% per cent of these are Azerbaijani nationals

