2010 second quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 34.1%), Chevron (10.2%), SOCAR (10%), INPEX (10%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.8%), Devon (5.6%), ITOCHU (3.9%), Hess (2.7%).

During the first half of the year ACG spent about $189.7 million in operating expenditure and $774 million in capital expenditure. For the full year we expect to spend about $ 587 million in operating expenditure and $1,584 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production



During the first half we produced an average 827.600 barrels per day (b/d) (150 million barrels or 20.2 million tonnes) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deep Water Gunashli platforms.



Our full year plan remains to be an average of 854,000 b/d (about 42.1 million tonnes pa) production from the five ACG platforms. Of this, about 90,900 b/d is expected from Chirag, 184,200 b/d from Central Azeri, 285,700 b/d from West Azeri, 158,100 b/d from East Azeri and 135,100 b/d from Deep Water Gunashli.



Chirag has 19 wells in operation (13 oil producers and 6 water injectors) and during the first half of 2010 it produced on average about 104,300 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) has 18 wells (13 oil producers 5 gas injectors) and during the first half it produced on average about 202.500 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) has 21 wells (15 of which are oil producers and 6 water injectors) and during the first half it produced on average around 256.000 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) has 14 wells (9 of which are oil producers and 5 water injectors) and during the first half it produced on average around 138.400 b/d.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG) has 22 wells (12 oil producers and 10 water injectors) and during the first half it produced on average about 126.400 b/d of oil.



Associated gas



During the first half BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from five wells on CA.



During the first half we delivered around 9.5 million cubic metres ( about 334.5 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. In total we delivered 1.7 billion cubic metres (about 60.5 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR during the first half.



For the full year we plan to deliver 1.9 billion cubic meters of ACG associated gas to SOCAR.



Drilling



Chirag: In March 2010 we completed the oil producer A08x. In April we spudded A22 oil producer and drilled until 16” casing point, the well is currently suspended due to crane change out operations. Our current activities on Chirag are focused on completing crane change out. We also plan to spud an additional sidetrack, A-07y as an oil producer in 2010.



Central Azeri: Recovery activities were completed in March 2010 and on April 7th we commenced new well delivery activity on CA. During the second quarter we completed B10y oil producer sidetrack. During the remaining part of the year we will continue drilling activities. The current plan is to drill and complete the B22z injector well in 4Q.



West Azeri: Early this year we completed the C19 producer well and conducted rig repair activities. In addition, we spudded the C23 injector in February. Currently we are finishing C24 oil producer. The remaining plan for 2010 is to continue delivering new development wells and conduct planned rig maintenance scheduled for the second half of the year.



East Azeri: During the second quarter of 2010 we finished drilling and completions activities in the D17z well. Our plan for 2010 is to drill and complete two more oil producers - D18 and D19.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG):During the first quarter we completed the E13 oil producer. In the second quarter we spudded and completed the E14 oil producer and currently we are drilling the E-04 oil producer sidetrack which we plan to deliver by the end of 2010.



In addition, the Dada Gorgud has continued drilling and completion operations on the DWG subsea water injection drilling programme. During the first half of 2010 we drilled and completed the H03 and F-06 water injectors.

