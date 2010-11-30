2010 third quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 37.4%), Chevron (11.3%), SOCAR (10%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.7%), ITOCHU (4.3%), Hess (2.7%).



During the first three quarters of the year ACG spent $270 million in operating expenditure and $1,149 million in capital expenditure. For the full year we expect to spend about $587 million in operating expenditure and $1,584 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production

During the first three quarters we produced on average 835,100 barrels per day (b/d) (228 million barrels or 30.8 million tonnes) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deep Water Gunashli platforms.



Our full year plan remains to be an average of 854,000 b/d (about 42.1 million tonnes) production from the five ACG platforms. Of this, about 90,900 b/d is expected from Chirag, 184,200 b/d from Central Azeri, 285,700 b/d from West Azeri, 158,100 b/d from East Azeri and 135,100 b/d from Deep Water Gunashli.



Chirag currently has 21 wells in operation (15 oil producers and 6 water injectors) and during the first three quarters of 2010 it produced on average about 98,000 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) has 18 wells (13 oil producers 5 gas injectors) and during the first three quarters it produced on average about 206,600 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) has 21 wells (15 of which are oil producers and 6 water injectors) and during the first three quarters it produced on average around 252,800 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) has 15 wells (10 of which are oil producers and 5 water injectors) and during the first three quarters it produced on average around 143,500 b/d.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG) currently has 22 wells (11 oil producers and 11 water injectors) and during the first three quarters it produced on average about 134,100 b/d of oil.





Associated gas

During the first three quarters BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from five wells on CA.



During the first three quarters we delivered around 9.3 million cubic metres (about 328.5 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. In total we delivered 2.5 billion cubic metres (about 89.7 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR during the first three quarters.



In total we delivered 2.5 billion cubic metres (about 89.7 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR during the first three quarters which already exceeds our original plan to deliver 1.9 billion cubic meters of ACG associated gas during the full year.





Drilling

Chirag: In March 2010 we completed the oil producer A08x. In April we spudded A22 oil producer, drilled to the 16” casing point and suspended the well to complete previously suspended drilling activity on A07y which was put on production in October. The remaining plan for the rest of the year is resuming drilling activities on A22.



Central Azeri: Following commencement of new well delivery activities on CA in April we completed B10y oil producer sidetrack during the second quarter. We then spudded B22z in July and completed it in October. During the remaining part of the year we will continue drilling activities on CA.



West Azeri: Early this year we completed the C19 producer well and then conducted rig repair activities. In August and in October we completed C 24 and C23 wells respectively. The remaining plan for 2010 is to conduct planned rig maintenance and spud C25 producer in December.



East Azeri: During the first quarter of 2010 we finished drilling and completions activities on the D17z injector well. We then drilled the D18 producer well which was completed in August. The plan for the fourth quarter of 2010 to continue drilling activities and complete the D19 producer well in mid January 2010.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG): During the first quarter we completed the E13 oil producer. During the second quarter we spudded and completed the E14 oil producer. We then drilled E04z to the reservoir section and the well was suspended in October. Currently we are drilling the E15 oil producer which we plan to deliver during the first quarter of 2011.



On DWG subsea water injection we have also continued drilling and completion operations with the Dada Gorgud and Istiglal rigs. During the first half of 2010 we drilled and completed the H03 and F06 water injectors. We completed activities and started injection on the G04 well in October.

Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drilling: The COP pre-drilling programme commenced in April 2010 with spudding the J01 pre-drill well by the Istiglal rig. We then continued COP drilling activities by the Dada Gorgud rig. The Dada Gorgud has already completed drilling the J01/J01z pilot hole and sidetrack well which are the first of the Chirag Oil Project pre-drill wells and we are currently drilling the second of the 16 COP pre-drill wells.



Shah Deniz: The SDA-06 well was spudded in February 2010. In addition, we performed surveillance operations on the SDA-04 well during the third quarter of 2010. The remaining plan for the fourth quarter is to continue drilling activities on the SDA-06 well which will be completed in 2011.



Shah Deniz Full Field Development (FFD) appraisal: Appraisal activities to support plans for the Shah Deniz full field development continue. As part of these activities the SDX-06 appraisal well is being drilled with the Istiglal rig. The well was spudded in July with a planned total depth of 6,272m. SDX-06 is located in the northern part of the field. The well is expected to be completed in 2011.

