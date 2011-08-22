2011 first half results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.78%), SOCAR (11.65%), Chevron (11.27%), INPEX (10.96%), Statoil (8.56%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.75%), ITOCHU (4.3%), Hess (2.72%).



During the first half of 2011, ACG spent $325.3 million in operating expenditure and $874.9 million in capital expenditure. For the full year, we expect to spend about $628 million in operating expenditure and $1.998 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production

During the first half ACG produced on average 775,700 barrels per day (b/d) (140. 4 million barrels or 19.0 million tonnes) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deep Water Gunashli platforms.



At the end of the first half, a total of 60 oil wells were producing, while 25 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:



Chirag had 11 oil producer wells in operation and during the first half it produced on average about 78,700 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) had 18 wells (12 oil producers, 5 gas injectors and one water injector) and during the first half it produced on average about 216,100 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) had 20 wells (14 of which are oil producers and 6 water injectors) and during the first half it produced on average around 218,600 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) had 15 wells (11 of which are oil producers and 4 water injectors) and during the first half it produced on average around 131,900 b/d.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG) had 21 wells (12 oil producers and 9 water injectors) and during the fist half it produced on average about 130,400 b/d of oil.

Associated gas

During the first half of 2011 BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from five wells on CA. During the first half we delivered around 10.5 million cubic metres (about 370 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. In total we delivered about 1.9 billion cubic metres (about 67 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR during the first half of 2011. Our plan for the full year is to deliver 2.3 billion cubic metres (over 80 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR.



Drilling and completion activity

Three oil producers were completed during the first half of 2011, and five additional well completions are planned by the end of the year. Several wells have been pre-drilled as part of the Chirag Oil Project, and planned rig maintenance is underway on three (Chirag, Central Azeri, Dada Gorgud) of the eight drilling rigs. Chirag: Rig maintenance will continue until the first quarter of 2012.



Central Azeri: Since completion of the B04z oil producer in March 2011, rig maintenance has been under way. Drilling will resume in the third quarter to deliver the B18z oil producer and start the B01y gas injector, for delivery in the first quarter of 2012.

West Azeri: C25z oil producer was complete in the first quarter of 2011 and C15z will be completed in the third quarter of 2011.



East Azeri: The D-19 producer was completed and the D20 pilot well was drilled to assess the current oil-water contact. D-20 pilot hole was subsequently abandoned, and the D20z is currently being drilled, with delivery planned in the fourth quarter of 2011.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG): The E15z oil producer is being drilled for delivery in the third quarter of 2011. Drilling of E16 will follow, with well completion planned for the first quarter of 2012.



Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drilling: The COP pre-drilling programme which commenced in April 2010 has continued this year. J03, J04 and J06 wells were drilled to 13 3/8’’ casing point and suspended. The 30’’ conductors were set on the J08, J09 and J05 wells and operations were suspended. The Dada Gorgud rig completed maintenance and a planned 5-year certification requirement. Drilling activity re-started in late July, 2011 with a plan to pre-drill five additional COP wells, and suspend operations until platform installation is complete.



Shah Deniz: The SDA06 gas producer is currently being tied-in for production. SDA03y will be drilled in the fourth quarter, with delivery planned in the first quarter of 2012.

Shah Deniz Full Field Development (FFD) appraisal: The SDX6 well was successfully drilled and completed with the Istiglal rig in March 2011. Afterwards, the SDX7A was spud in March 2011 and is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2012.



Chirag Oil Project (COP)

Since the beginning of 2011 COP construction activities have continued on schedule and according to plan.



So far the project has made very good progress at all of fabrication sites where COP construction activities are ongoing.



During the first half of 2011 COP accomplished the following activities:



At the ATA yard:

completed our upgrade programme to the ATA facilities to increase in country fabrication.

continued to hire and re-hire personnel for the fabrication and erection of the topsides. Currently there are up to 3000 personnel at site including client, contractor and sub contractors.

trained in excess of 400 welders, 100 of these were on stainless steel and duplex materials previously performed out of country.

COP Drilling facilities fabrication and construction which was previously undertaken out of country progressing well, now 39% complete

awarded a scaffolding sub-contract to the local company

completed fabrication of drilling support module - 02 plate girders

completed fabrication of cellar deck nodes

commenced pipes fabrication both carbon steel, stainless steel and duplex pipes and currently on target

commenced switch room installation

commenced build of weather deck sections

completed erection of first mechanical equipment onto Cellar Deck

commenced installation of major mechanical equipment on Drilling modules

derrick trial assembly completed in Poland



At Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF):

completed our upgrade programme to the BDJF facility to undertake all jacket fabrication activities in the country, some further upgrades being undertaken

continue to hire and re-hire personnel for the fabrication and erection of the jacket. Total workforce now stands at 1265 including client, contractor and sub contractors

external competency training programme for workforce continues with 695 personnel having been trained and passed various courses to date

rolling and fabrication in the workshops continues, with increased scope being done under cover

weather damage repairs to the heavy welding line now complete and line working again

assembly of launch runners complete, centre box jacket frames 3 and 5 and conductor frames assembly continues on site. Outer frame sections for frames 1 and 7 now on site.

Blasting and painting continue on legs, bracings and associated items.



COP milestones for the remaining part of the year are:



At ATA:

complete fabrication of topsides plate girders and nodes (3Q)

complete erection and installation of the 1st weather deck panel (3Q)

complete drilling support module - 01 steelwork erection (4Q)

complete drilling support module - 02 steelwork erection (4Q)

complete drilling equipment set (4Q)

complete installation of the drilling support module piping (4Q)

complete lifting of first drilling module onto the weather deck (4Q)

complete additional upgrades planned at the site (4Q)



At BDJF:

start pile sleeve sssembly (3Q)

prepare skidways to push centre box to the front (3Q)

start jacket level 1-3 assembly (4Q)

start jacket level 5-7 assembly (4Q)

start jacket tower frame assembly (4Q)

start roll up frame 3 into centre box (4Q)

start roll up frame 5 into centre box (4Q)



Marine and Subsea activities:

STB-1 dry docking (3Q)

STB-1 inclining tests (4Q)

STB-1 mounting of sponsons and second inclination test (4Q)

STB-1 handover to SOCAR (4Q)





At CPC:

coating plant reactivation (3Q)

coating pre-qualifications (3Q)

receipt of coated bends from Europe (3Q)

pipe coating production (3Q)/(4Q)

partial pipe load in 18" spool / line pipe (4Q)

pipe coating 18" spool pipe (4Q)





Through our construction contractors COP currently employs over 4265 people and more than 95 per cent of these are Azerbaijani nationals.

