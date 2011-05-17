2011 first quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 37.4%), Chevron (11.3%), SOCAR (10%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.7%), ITOCHU (4.3%), Hess (2.7%).



During the first quarter of 2011 ACG spent $140.6 million in operating expenditure and $419 million in capital expenditure. For the full year, we expect to spend about $628 million in operating expenditure and $1.998 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production

During the first quarter ACG produced on average 785,500 barrels per day (b/d) (70.74 million barrels or 9.6 million tonnes) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deep Water Gunashli platforms.



At the end of the first quarter:

Chirag had 10 wells in operation (6 oil producers and 4 water injectors) and during the first quarter it produced on average about 81,800 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) had 18 wells (12 oil producers, 5 gas injectors and one water injector) and during the first quarter it produced on average about 216,000 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) had 19 wells (14 of which are oil producers and 5 water injectors) and during the first quarter it produced on average around 225,300 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) had 14 wells (10 of which are oil producers and 4 water injectors) and during the first quarter it produced on average around 130,700 b/d.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG) had 21 wells (12 oil producers and 9 water injectors) and during the fist quarter it produced on average about 131,800 b/d of oil.



Associated gas

During the first three months BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from five wells on CA.



During the first quarter we delivered around 10.6 million cubic metres (about 374 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. In total we delivered 1 billion cubic metres (about 33.7 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR during the first quarter of 2011. Our plan for the full year is to deliver 2.3 billion cubic metres (over 80 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR.



Drilling and completion activity

Chirag: On the Chirag platform we continue the rig maintenance which commenced last November. This is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2012.



Central Azeri: In March 2011, we completed B04z oil producer sidetrack. CA is currently performing rig maintenance which will be completed by the end of May 2011. The plan for the remaining part of the year is to deliver B18y oil producer well in the third quarter and start drilling activities in B01y gas injector well, which is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2012.

West Azeri: Following the planned rig maintenance on WA late last year we resumed drilling operations on C25z oil producer well and completed it in the first quarter of 2011. We plan to deliver another oil producer well – C15z in the fourth quarter of 2011.

East Azeri: During the first quarter of 2011 we completed drilling activities on D-19 producer well which we started in September 2010. We currently have ongoing drilling on another oil producer well – D20 which we plan to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2011.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG): On DWG we are currently drilling the E15z oil producer which we plan to deliver in the second quarter of 2011. The next well –E16 is planned to be completed by the first quarter of 2012.



Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drilling: The COP pre-drilling programme which commenced in April 2010 has continued this year. J03, J04 and J06 wells were drilled to 13 3/8’’ casing point and suspended. J08, J09 and J05 wells were drilled to 30’’ conductor point and suspended. The Dada Gorgud rig is currently undergoing upgrade and BOP certification. Drilling activity will re-start at the end of June 2011. We plan to deliver in total six COP wells during 2011 and suspend for future use once the COP platform is installed.



Shah Deniz: We continue drilling activities on the SDA06 well. The well is planned to be completed and handed over to production during the second quarter of 2011. We are also planning another gas producer well – SDA03z for the first quarter of 2012.



Shah Deniz Full Field Development (FFD) appraisal: Appraisal activities to support plans for the Shah Deniz full field development continue. As part of these activities the SDX06 appraisal well was successfully drilled and completed with the Istiglal rig in March 2011. Upon completion of the well the rig moved on to perform further appraisal drilling on the field. We spudded SDX07 in March 2011 with a planned total depth of 6170m. SDX07 is located in the western part of the field. SDX07 is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2012.

