2011 full year results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8%), Chevron (11.3%), SOCAR (11.6%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.8%), ITOCHU (4.3%), Hess (2.7%).



During 2011, ACG spent $699 million in operating expenditure and $1.912 million in capital expenditure. For 2012, we expect to spend about $708 million in operating expenditure and $2,516 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

Production

In 2011, ACG produced on average 717,600 barrels per day (b/d) (261.9 million barrels or 35.4 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.





At the end of the year a total of 63 oil wells were producing, while 32 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:



Chirag had 15 wells (10 oil producers and 5 water injectors), producing on average of 74,400 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) had 19 wells (14 oil producers 1 water injector and 4 gas injectors producing on average 192,0 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) had 21 wells (15 oil producers and 6 water injectors), producing on average 198,400 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) had 15 wells (11 oil producers and 4 water injectors), producing on average 125,600 b/d.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG) had 25 wells (13 oil producers and 12 water injectors), producing on average 127,200 b/d of oil.

Associated gas

During the year, BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from five wells on CA.



In 2011, we delivered around 9.1 million cubic metres (about 320.2 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. In total, we delivered about 3.3 billion cubic metres (116,873 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR in 2011 which exceeded (by about 43%) our plan of 2.3 billion cubic metres (over 80 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas for the full year. In 2012 we expect is to deliver about 3 billion cubic metres (about 106 billion standard cubic feet ) of associated gas to SOCAR.

Drilling and Completion Activity

In 2011 seven ACG oil wells, one Shah Deniz appraisal well and one Shah Deniz gas producer well were delivered. Two Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drill wells were drilled and suspended at the 13 3/8’’ casing shoe and one COP pre-drill well was drilled to the top set at 9 5/8” casing shoe. New wells delivery activities continued on SDX7Ay well which is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2012. CA and DWG platforms started new well delivery activities on B01y gas injector and E16 oil producer wells respectively. Planned rig maintenance is on progress on the Chirag platform.

Chirag: Rig maintenance will continue until the second quarter of 2012. Intervention activities have been performed in five wells adding 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) annualized production rate.



Central Azeri: The B04z oil producer well completed on the 13th of March 2011. Rig maintenance was completed in July 2011. B18y was successfully drilled to reservoir zones, completed and was put on production on the 28th of October. The B01z well de-completion operations started on the 23rd of December 2011 followed by drilling B01y sidetrack well.



B01y was drilled, completed and handed over to production on 19th of February, 2012. The remaining plan for 2012 is to drill one pilot well - B24, in the second quarter, deliver one oil producer well - B25, in the third quarter, and one gas injector well - B26, which is planned for the fourth quarter of 2012.



West Azeri: C25z oil producer was completed in April 2011. The C15z oil producer well was then successfully sidetracked and drilled to target depth, completed and handed over to production on the 17th of October 2011. Planned well intervention activities were also performed on three West Azeri wells adding 8,000 boed annualized production rate. Intervention activities were also performed on well C14 (sand shut off) and well C07 (gas lift retrofit) in December 2011.



At the beginning of 2012, gas lift retrofit operations was performed on C07 well. This was continued by recompletion operations on C04 well which were completed in February 2012. The same activity is now in progress on C16 well. Following this we plan to deliver one oil producer well – C26 in the third quarter of 2012.

East Azeri: The D19 producer well was completed on the 23rd of January 2011. The D20 pilot well was drilled and geo-steered through the reservoir section to define the oil-water contact. The well’s pilot hole was then plugged and abandoned. The D20z sidetrack well was drilled and suspended at the 9 5/8’’ casing shoe. Five yearly rig maintenance and drilling control monitoring systems upgrade was completed in September 2011. Four well intervention works resulted in gaining of 7,800 boed gross annualized production rate. Drilling activities on D20z resumed in November 2011. D20z was successfully drilled to target depth, completed and handed over to production on the 31st of December 2011.



Our plan for 2012 is to deliver one oil producer well – D16 in the third quarter and another oil producer well - D21 in the fourth quarter.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG): The E15z oil producer was drilled, handed over to completion operations and was put on production on the 13th of October 2011. This was followed by a conductor driving campaign. After the successful conductor driving campaign, Drilling Control Monitoring System (DCMS) upgrade and planned rig maintenance was performed on the DWG platform. Drilling activities started on E16 oil producer well on the 29th of December 2011 with delivery planned for the second quarter of 2012. We are planning to start the next well - E17 in the fourth quarter of 2012 and to complete it in the second quarter of 2013.



In the second quarter of 2012 the Dada Gorgud rig will start DWG subsea wells drilling activities with H05 and H06 wells. Plans are to start these wells in June and suspend in the third quarter of 2012 at 13 3/8” casing point. After that the rig will move to COP to continue the pre-drill programme.

Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drilling: The COP pre-drill campaign started in April 2010 and continued in 2011. The Dada Gorgud semi-submersible rig completed five yearly certification and upgrade as planned. Two pre-drill wells were drilled to 13 3/8’’ casing point and suspended. Six pre-drill wells were drilled to 20’’ casing point and suspended. Three pre-drill wells were drilled and suspended at the 30’’ conductor shoe point. The pre-drill well J03 was then drilled and suspended at 9 5/8’’ casing shoe. Following this drilling activities started on well J02 on the 25th of December 2011 which was delivered on the 27th of January 2012.



After the planned BOP maintenance programme, the COP pre-drill programme has resumed on J05 well, which is planned to be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2012. We are planning to do the same drilling activity on J07 and J11– in the second quarter, J10 and J14 – in the third quarter, J08, J13 and J12 – in the fourth quarter of 2012.



Shah Deniz: The SDA06 gas producer was completed and handed over to production on the 28th of May 2011. Following this BOP change out activities were completed on the Shah Deniz platform. Intervention activities were also performed on SDA05x and SDA06 wells. We are planning to start drilling of sidetrack well SDA03Y in the fourth quarter of 2012.



Shah Deniz Full Field Development (FFD): The SDX06 well was successfully drilled to reservoir section with the Istiglal rig. The well was suspended for future completion operation on the 9th of March 2011. Afterwards, the SDX07A was spudded in March 2011 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2012. The next well is planned to be started in the fourth quarter of 2012 with drilling to be finished in the second quarter of 2013.

Chirag Oil Project (COP)

In 2011, COP construction activities continued on schedule and according to plan.



Overall the project has made very good progress at all of fabrication sites with 54.7 per cent of work scope already completed.

In 2011, COP accomplished the following activities:



At the ATA (AMEC-Tekfen-Azfen) yard:

Achieved 8.7 million man hours without DAFWC (day away from work case)

Continued to hire and re-hire personnel for the fabrication and erection of the DeckCurrently there are up to 3,957 personnel at site including client, contractor and sub contractors

Trained in excess of 400 welders, 100 of these were on stainless steel and duplex materials previously performed out of country

COP Drilling facilities fabrication and construction which was previously undertaken out of country progressing well, now 73.5% complete

Completed skidway erection of all Weather Deck sections

Completed installation of drilling support module onto Topside Deck

Commenced integration activities between Topside and Drilling facilities

Completed steel erection of DES modules 01 & 02

Completed first Mechanical Completion handover

Finalising assembly of the Derrick module

Completed installation of Main Power Generators

Commenced installation of Living Quarter modules

Commenced assembly of the Separator Module

Through our construction contractors COP currently employs site 3,957 people at the ATA yard and 81% of these are Azerbaijani nationals.



At Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF):

Completed our upgrade programme to the BDJF facility to undertake all jacket fabrication activities in the country

Total workforce now stands at 1321 including client, contractor and sub contractors

External competency training programme for workforce continues with 888 personnel of the 1066 personnel having been trained and passed various courses to date

Rolling and fabrication in the workshops continues, with increased level of activity being done under cover

Weather damage repairs to the heavy welding line now complete and line working again

Assembly of launch runners complete

Centre box frames 3 and 5 and conductor frames assembly complete on site

Roll-ups of frame 3 and frame 5 into Centre-box completed

Started jacket level 1-3 assembly and level 5-7 assembly

Preparation for roll up of outer frames 1 and 7 now underway

Blasting and painting continue on legs, bracings and associated items

Pile sleeve assembly started

Riser and j-tube fabrication has started in the workshops

Started jacket tower frame assembly

Prepared the first Pile Cluster (B1) for coating

Marine and Subsea activities:

Completed STB-1 dry docking

STB-1 first inclining test performed

Completed generation of CTR’s for PLBG reactivationAT CPC:

Coating plant reactivated

Coating pre-qualifications conducted

Coated bends from Europe received

Pipe coating production commenced

Partial pipe load in 18" spool / line pipe

Pipe coating 30”/ 18" spool pipe/ Linepipe

Through our construction contractors COP currently employs over 5000 people and more than 90 per cent of these are Azerbaijani nationals.



COP milestones for 2012 are:

At ATA:

Completion of DSM integration of Weather Deck 1Q

Complete assembly of Separator module 1Q

Complete Derrick installation 1Q

First system Mechanically Complete 2Q

First Main Generator Mechanically Complete 2Q

Commissioning complete of first Main Generator 3Q

Commissioning complete of Export Compressors 3Q

Topside & Drilling facilities Mechanically Complete 4Q

Commissioning complete of Flash Gas Compressors 4Q

At BDJF:

Carry out frame 1 roll-up Q2

Carry out frame 7 roll-up Q2

Erect tower frame 1-2 Q2

Erect tower frame 6-7 Q2

Install Flotation tank on frame 1 Q2

Install Flotation tank on frame 7 Q2

Barge STB1available on site Q3

Jacket ready for sail away Q3

Piles ready for sail away Q3

Marine and Subsea activities:

Complete STB-1 mounting of sponsons and second inclination testQ1

STB-1 handover to SOCAR Q1

Dry docking of PLBG Q1

Reactivation of PLBG Q2

Reactivation of DBA Q4AT CPC: