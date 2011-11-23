2011 third quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8%), Chevron (11.3%), SOCAR (11.6%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.8%), ITOCHU (4.3%), Hess (2.7%).



During the first nine months of 2011, ACG spent $501million in operating expenditure and $1.352 million in capital expenditure. For the full year, we expect to spend about $628 million in operating expenditure and $1.998 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production

During the first three quarters of 2011, ACG produced on average 757,500 barrels per day (b/d) (206.8 million barrels or 27.9 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.



At the end of the third quarter of 2011, a total of 57 oil wells were producing, while 27 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:



Chirag had 12 wells (8 oil producers and 4 water injectors), producing on average of 73,300 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) had 19 wells (13 oil producers, 5 gas injectors and one water injector), producing on average 209,200 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) had 19 wells (13 oil producers and 6 water injectors), producing on average 213,800 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) had 14 wells (11 oil producers and 3 water injectors), producing on average 134,300 b/d.



Deep Water Gunashli (DWG) had 21 wells (12 oil producers and 9 water injectors), producing on average 126,900 b/d of oil.



Associated gas

During the first nine months of 2011, BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from five wells on CA.



During the first three quarters we delivered around 10.4 million cubic metres (about 368 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. In total we delivered about 2.8 billion cubic metres (more than 100 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR during the first nine months of 2011 which already exceeds our plan of 2.3 billion cubic metres (over 80 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas for the full year.



Drilling and Completion Activity

Three oil and one gas producer wells were delivered during the first nine months of 2011. Three Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drill wells were drilled and suspended at the 13 3/8’’ casing shoe. New wells delivery activities have continued on Istiglal, WA, CA and DWG on wells SDX7A, C15z, B18y and E15z. East Azeri D20z well drilling activities will resume in November. One oil producer and four COP pre-drill wells are planned to be delivered by the end of 2011. Planned rig maintenance is on progress on the Chirag platform.

Chirag: Rig maintenance will continue until the first quarter of 2012. Intervention activities have been performed in five wells adding 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) annualized production rate.



Central Azeri: The B04z oil producer well completed in March 2011. Rig maintenance was completed in July 2011 followed by drilling activities in B18y well which was successfully drilled to planned depth, handed over to completion phase and was put on production at the end of October.



West Azeri: C25z oil producer was completed in April 2011. The C15z oil producer well was then successfully sidetracked and drilled to planned depth, handed over to completion phase and was put on production at the end of October. Planned well intervention activities were also performed on 3 West Azeri wells adding 8,000 boed annualized production rate.



East Azeri: The D19 producer well was completed in January 2011. The D20 pilot well was drilled and geosteered through the reservoir section to define the oil- water contact. The well’s pilot hole was then plugged and abandoned. The D20z sidetrack well was drilled and suspended at the 9 5/8’’ casing shoe. Drilling activities in this will resume in November with delivery planned for December 2011. Five yearly Rig Maintenance and Drilling Control Monitoring Systems Upgrade were completed in September 2011. Intervention activities are ongoing. Four well Intervention works have resulted in gaining of 7,800 boed gross annualized production rate.

Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) The E15z oil producer was drilled, handed over to completion operations and was put on operation in October 2011. This was followed by conductor driving campaign. The drilling activities in E16 oil producer will start in December 2011with delivery planned for the second quarter of 2012.

Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drilling: The COP pre-drill campaign started in April 2010 and has continued in 2011. Three pre-drill wells were drilled to 13 3/8’’ casing point and suspended, six wells were drilled to 20’’ casing point and suspended and three wells were drilled and suspended at the 30’’ conductor shoe point. The Dada Gorgud semi-submersible rig completed five yearly certification and upgrade as planned. Drilling activities resumed in July 2011 and continued batch tophole drilling activities within COP pre-drill campaign. The Dada Gorgud rig is currently drilling J02 well performing drilling activities as per plan.

Shah Deniz the SDA06 gas producer was completed and handed over to production in May of 2011. Five yearly Rig Certification and BOP change out activities are being performed in Shah Deniz platform. Drilling activities in SDA03y will be started in the fourth quarter, with delivery planned for the first quarter of 2012.



Shah Deniz Full Field Development (FFD) appraisal The SDX6 well was successfully drilled and completed with the Istiglal rig in March 2011. Afterwards, the SDX7A was spud in March 2011 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2012.



Chirag Oil Project (COP)

Since the beginning of 2011 COP construction activities have continued on schedule and according to plan.



So far the project has made very good progress at all of fabrication sites with 47.6 per cent of overall work scope already completed.



During the first nine months of 2011 COP accomplished the following activities:



At the ATA (AMEC-Tekfen-Azfen) yard:

Achieved 5 million man hours without DAFWC (day away from work case)

completed our upgrade programme to the ATA facilities to increase in country fabrication

continued to hire and re-hire personnel for the fabrication and erection of the topsides. Currently there are up to 3,308 personnel at site including client, contractor and sub contractors

trained in excess of 400 welders, 100 of these were on stainless steel and duplex materials previously performed out of country

COP Drilling facilities fabrication and construction which was previously undertaken out of country progressing well, now 47.6% complete

awarded a scaffolding sub-contract to the local company

completed fabrication of drilling support module - 02 plate girders

completed fabrication of cellar deck nodes

completed skidway erection of all cellar deck sections

commenced switch room installation

completed fabrication of topsides plate girders and nodes

commenced build of weather deck sections

completed erection and installation of the 1st weather deck panel

completed lifting and stacking of all derrick support modules 01 for fitout prior to lifting onto weather deck

completed erection of first mechanical equipment onto Cellar Deck

commenced pipe fabrication & installation of carbon steel, stainless steel and duplex pipes and currently on target

commenced installation of major mechanical equipment on Drilling modules

commenced architectural works on Topside & Drilling modules

commenced assembly of the Derrick module

derrick trial assembly completed in Poland

commenced installation of pipe racks on cellar deck





At CPC:

coating plant reactivation (3Q)

coating pre-qualifications (3Q)

receipt of coated bends from Europe (3Q)





COP milestones for the remaining part of the year are:

At ATA:

complete drilling support module - 01 steelwork erection (4Q)

complete drilling support module - 02 steelwork erection (4Q)

complete drilling equipment set (4Q)

complete installation of the drilling support module piping (4Q)

complete lifting of first drilling module onto the weather deck (4Q)

complete additional upgrades planned at the site (4Q)





At BDJF:

start jacket level 1-3 assembly (4Q)

start jacket level 5-7 assembly (4Q)

start jacket tower frame assembly (4Q)

complete roll up frame 3 into centre box (4Q)

complete roll up frame 5 into centre box (4Q)

first Pile Sleeve (A1) ready for coating (4Q)





Marine and Subsea activities:

STB-1 dry docking (4Q)

STB-1 inclining tests (4Q)

STB-1 mounting of sponsors and second inclination test (4Q)

STB-1 handover to SOCAR (4Q)





At CPC:

pipe coating production (4Q)

partial pipe load in 18" spool / line pipe (4Q)

pipe coating 30”/ 18" spool pipe/ Linepipe (4Q)





Through our construction contractors COP currently employs over 4500 people and more than 90 per cent of these are Azerbaijani nationals.

