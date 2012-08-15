2012 first half results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8%), Chevron (11.3%), SOCAR (11.6%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.8%), ITOCHU (4.3%), Hess (2.7%).

During the first half of 2012, ACG spent $346.4 million in operating expenditure and $1,209 million in capital expenditure. For the full year, we expect to spend about $708 million in operating expenditure and $2,516 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

Production

In the first half of 2012, ACG produced on average 684,000 barrels per day (b/d) (124.5 million barrels or 16.8 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.



At the end of the first half of the year, a total of 56 oil wells were producing, while 30 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:



Chirag had 15 wells (10 oil producers and 5 water injectors, producing on average of 77,000 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) had 16 wells (11 oil producers, 1 water injector and 4 gas injectors, producing on average 161,000 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) had 16 wells (13 oil producers and 3 water injectors), producing on average 186,000 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) had 15 wells (11 oil producers and 4 water injectors), producing on average 144,000 b/d.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) had 24 wells (11 oil producers and 13 water injectors), producing on average 116,000 b/d.

Associated gas

During the first half, BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from four wells on CA.



During the first half of 2012, we delivered around 11.5 million cubic metres (about 405 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. For the full year we expect to deliver about 3 billion cubic metres (about 106 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR.

Drilling and completion activity

Chirag: Rig maintenance will continue through August 2012. When this is completed we will perform some planned intervention activities followed by A16 well drilling and completion operations.



Central Azeri: B01y gas injector well was drilled, completed and handed over to operation on 19 February, 2012. Following this B24 pilot hole was successfully drilled to its total depth, was plugged and abandoned on 8 April. Intervention activities were performed as per plan. New well delivery started by drilling the producer well B25 which was drilled and suspended at 20’’ casing shoe for intervention activity on well B03. In the meantime the gas injector well B26 was also drilled and suspended at 20’’ casing shoe.

The remaining plan is to deliver well B25 in the fourth quarter and commence drilling the gas injector B26, which is planned to be delivered in the first quarter of 2013.



West Azeri: At the beginning of 2012, gas lift retrofit operations were performed on C07 well. This was continued by recompletion operations on C04 well, which were completed in February 2012, and re-completion operations on C16 well which were completed in April. New well delivery started by drilling well C26. The well has been suspended at 16’’ liner shoe to perform intervention activity on well C03z. The plan is to deliver well C26 in the fourth quarter of 2012.



East Azeri: In the first half of 2012, re-completion activities were performed on D04 well. Following this we commenced drilling and completion operations on producer well – D16, which we plan to deliver in the third quarter. This will be followed by another oil producer well - D21 with delivery planned for the fourth quarter of 2012.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG): We commenced drilling activities on E16 producer well on 29 December, 2011 and are planning to deliver it during the third quarter of 2012. We suspended E16y well operations in order to perform intervention activity on E05 and E09 wells. Drilling operations have resumed on E16y and the plan is to deliver this well in the fourth quarter of 2012. Drilling activities on E17 have slipped into 2013, with delivery planned for the third quarter of 2013.



In the third quarter of 2012, the Dada Gorgud rig will start DWG subsea wells drilling activities with H05 and H06 wells. Plans are to drill these wells and suspend them in the third quarter of 2012. After that the rig will move to the Chirag Oil Project (COP) area to resume COP pre-drill programme.



Chirag Oil Project pre-drilling: J02z well was drilled and suspended at 9 5/8” casing point on 27 January 2012. Following the planned blow out preventer (BOP) maintenance programme, the COP pre-drill programme resumed and delivered another three top set wells on COP - J05, J07, and J11. We are planning to drill and set 9-5/8” casing on J10, J14, J08 and J13 in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Chirag Oil Project (COP)

During the first half of 2012, COP construction activities continued on schedule and according to plan.



Overall the project has made very good progress at all fabrication sites with 73.1 % of work scope already completed with very high safety achievements. In particular, jacket fabrication progress is on schedule (about 90.0% complete) with commissioning activities already commenced and sale-away planned for the fourth quarter of this year. Topsides fabrication is about 81.0% complete with sail-away planned for the second quarter of 2013.



For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan’s world-class construction sites, COP platform fabrication work is being undertaken 100% in the country.



Through construction contractors COP currently employs more than 5,500 people in total at all construction sites and 90% of these are Azerbaijani nationals.



During the first half of 2012, COP accomplished the following activities:



At the ATA (AMEC-Tekfen-Azfen) yard:

Completed weather deck skid-rails Q 1

Completed derrick support module installation on weather deck Q 1

Completed assembly of separator module Q 1

First system mechanically complete Q 1

Achieved 12 million man hours without DAFWC Q 2

Completed derrick installation Q 2

First main generator mechanically completed Q 2

Completed lifting of all living quarter modules Q 2

At Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF):

Completed strand jack fitting and testing ready for roll up Q 1

Completed frame 1 assembly ready for roll up Q 1

Completed rolling of pile cans (original scope) Q 1

Frame 1 roll-up carried out Q2

Frame 7 roll-up carried out Q2

Tower frame 1-2 erected Q2

Tower frame 6-7 erected Q2

Flotation tank on frame 1 installed Q2

Marine and subsea activities:

Completed STB-1 mounting of sponsons and second inclination test Q1

Handed over STB-1 to SOCAR Q1

Commenced reactivation of pipelay barge ‘Israfil Huseynov’ Q1

Handover of DSV from BP Operations to GPO and Saipem to MCCI Q2

AT CPC:

Completed load in of 18” linepipe Q1

Completed load out of 18”and 30” spool pipe and bends Q1

Completed 16”and 18”CC coating Q1<> Completed 14”and 16”CWC coating Q1

Completed 16”spool pipe internal blasting Q2

Complete load out of 14”and 16”spool pipe and bends Q2

Complete dredging of harbour channel approach Q2

Complete post dredging survey and verification Q2

Linepipe readiness for load out to pipelay barge ‘Israfil Huseynov’ Q2

Pipe load out Q2

COP milestones for the remaining part of 2012 are:

At ATA:

Complete commissioning of first main generator Q 3

Complete commissioning of export compressors Q 3

Mechanical Completion of Topside and Drilling facilities Q 4

Commissioning complete of Flash Gas compressors Q 4

At BDJF:

Install flotation tank on frame 7 Q3

Barge STB-1 available on site Q3

Jacket ready for sail away Q3

Piles ready for sail away Q3

Marine and subsea activities:

Install COP pipelines and spools Q3

Reactivation of pipelay barge ‘Israfil Huseynov’ complete Q3

Reactivation of derrick barge ‘Azerbaijan’ Q4

Install COP jacket Q4

Install clamps for retrofit risers on PCWU jacket Q4

AT CPC:

Contingency pipe and bends preservation and storage Q3

Commence pipe loadouts Q3



Export operations

Oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz have continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.



The capacity of the terminal’s overall processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of oil and 25.5 million cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas per day (about 39.5 million cubic metres in total) per day.



Gas is exported via the South Caucasus pipeline (SCP) and via a SOCAR gas pipeline connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities and Azerigas’s national grid system.



During the first half of 2012, the Sangachal terminal exported over 147 million barrels of oil (including over 130 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), over 13 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) and over 3 million barrels by rail).



On average about 20.3 million standard cubic metres (about 715 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the terminal daily during the first half of 2012.

