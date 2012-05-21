2012 first quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8%), Chevron (11.3%), SOCAR (11.6%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.8%), ITOCHU (4.3%), Hess (2.7%).

During the first quarter of 2012, ACG spent $169.1 million in operating expenditure and $571.4 million in capital expenditure. For the full year, we expect to spend about $708 million in operating expenditure and $2,516 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities. ProductionDuring the first quarter of 2012, ACG produced on average 711,800 barrels per day (b/d) (64.8 million barrels or 8.8 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.



At the end of the first quarter of 2012, a total of 60 oil wells were producing, while 30 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:



Chirag had 14 wells (9 oil producers and 5 water injectors, producing on average of 80,200 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) had 17 wells (12 oil producers, 1 water injector and 4 gas injectors, producing on average 180,000 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) had 21 wells (16 oil producers and 5 water injectors), producing on average 190,300 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) had 16 wells (12 oil producers and 4 water injectors), producing on average 142,100 b/d.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) had 22 wells (11 oil producers and 11 water injectors), producing on average 119,300 b/d.

Associated gas

During the first three months of 2012, BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from four wells on CA.



During the first quarter of 2012, we delivered around 11.1 million cubic metres (about 391 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. For the full year we expect to deliver about 3 billion cubic metres (about 106 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR.

Drilling and completion activity

In 2012, we are planning to deliver 6 oil producer wells. We have already delivered one gas injector well - B01y. COP pre-drill campaign is planned to finish around November 30 with 4 wells drilled to the 13-3/8” casing and 4 wells to 9-5/8” casing shoe.



Chirag: Rig maintenance will continue through June 2012. When this is completed we will perform some planned intervention activities followed by A16 well drilling and completion operations.



Central Azeri: B01y gas injector well was drilled, completed and handed over to production on February 19, 2012. Following this B24 pilot hole was successfully drilled to its total depth, was plugged and abandoned on April 8.



The remaining plan for 2012 is to perform some intervention activities followed by delivering one producer well - B25 in the third quarter and drilling one gas injector well B26, which is planned to be delivered in the first quarter of 2013.



West Azeri: At the beginning of 2012, gas lift retrofit operations were performed on C07 well. This was continued by recompletion operations on C04 well, which were completed in February 2012, and re-completion operations on C16 well which were completed in April. For the remaining part of the year we plan to deliver one producer well – C26 in the third quarter and to commence drilling C27 well which will be delivered in the first quarter of 2013.



East Azeri: In the first quarter of 2012, re-completion activities were performed on D04 well. Following this we commenced drilling and completion operations on producer well – D16, which we plan to deliver in the second quarter. This will be followed by another producer well - D21 with delivery planned for the fourth quarter of 2012.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG): We commenced drilling activities on E16 producer well on December 29, 2011 and are planning to deliver it during the third quarter of 2012. We have temporarily suspended E16y well operations in order to perform intervention activities on E05 and E09 wells.



We are planning to commence the next well - E17 during the fourth quarter of 2012 and to complete it in the second quarter of 2013.

In the second quarter of 2012, the Dada Gorgud rig will start DWG subsea wells drilling activities with H05 and H06 wells. Plans are to start these wells in June and suspend them in the third quarter of 2012 at 13 3/8” casing point. After that the rig will move to the Chirag Oil Project area to resume COP pre-drill programme.



Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drilling: 2012 started with J02z well, which was spudded on December 25, 2011 and was drilled and suspended at 9 5/8” casing point on January 27, 2012.



Following the planned blow out preventer (BOP) maintenance programme, the COP pre-drill programme resumed on J05 well, which was drilled and suspended at 9 5/8” casing point on April 2. Following this the rig moved to J07 well to perform the same operation. We are planning to drill and set 9-5/8” casing on J11 – in the second quarter, J10 and J14 – in the third quarter, J08, J13 and J12 – in the fourth quarter of 2012.



Shah Deniz (SD): Intervention activities on SDA05x started on December 26, 2011 and were completed on February 25, 2012. This was followed by SDA06 well recompletion which is expected to complete in the second quarter of this year. We are planning to have then a five-yearly rig certification and this will be followed by drilling of the side-track well SDA03Y during the fourth quarter of 2012.



Shah Deniz Full Field Development (FFD): SDX07A was spudded in March 2011 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2012. The next well is planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2012 with drilling expected to complete in the third quarter of 2013.

Chirag Oil Project (COP)

During the first quarter of 2012, COP construction activities continued on schedule and according to plan.



Overall the project has made very good progress at all fabrication sites with 62 per cent of work scope already completed.



Through our construction contractors COP currently employs more than 5,500 people in total at all construction sites and 90% of these are Azerbaijani nationals.



During the first quarter of 2012, COP accomplished the following activities:

At the ATA (AMEC-Tekfen-Azfen) yard:

Completed weather deck skid-rails 1Q

Completed derrick support module installation on weather deck 1Q

Completed assembly of Separator module 1Q

First system mechanically complete 1QAt Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF):

Completed strand jack fitting and testing ready for roll up 1Q

Completed Frame 1 assembly ready for roll up 1Q

Completed rolling of pile cans (original scope) 1Q

Marine and subsea activities:

Completed STB-1 mounting of sponsons and second inclination test Q1

Handed over STB-1 to SOCAR Q1

Commenced reactivation of pipelay barge ‘Israfil Huseynov’ Q1

AT CPC:

Completed load in of 18” linepipe Q1

Completed load out of 18”and 30” spool pipe and bends Q1

Completed 16”and 18”CC coating Q1

Completed 14”and 16”CWC coating Q1

Completed 16”spool pipe internal blasting Q1

COP milestones for the remaining part of 2012 are:

At ATA:

Complete derrick installation 2Q

First main generator mechanically complete 2Q

Commissioning complete of first main generator 3Q

Commissioning complete of export compressors 3Q

Topside and drilling facilities mechanically complete 4Q

Commissioning complete of flash gas compressors 4Q

At BDJF:

Carry out frame 1 roll-up Q2

Carry out frame 7 roll-up Q2

Erect tower frame 1-2 Q2

Erect tower frame 6-7 Q2

Install flotation tank on frame 1 Q2

Install flotation tank on frame 7 Q3

Barge STB-1 available on site Q3

Jacket ready for sail away Q3

Piles ready for sail away Q3

Marine and subsea activities:

Reactivation of pipelay barge ‘Israfil Huseynov’ Q2

Handover of DSV from BP Operations to GPO and Saipem to MCCI Q2

Reactivation of derrick barge ‘Azerbaijan’ Q4

AT CPC: