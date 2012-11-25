2012 third quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8%), Chevron (11.3%), SOCAR (11.6%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.8%), ITOCHU (4.3%), Hess (2.7%).

During the first nine months of 2012, ACG spent $539.7 million in operating expenditure and $1,807 million in capital expenditure. For the full year, we expect to spend about $708 million in operating expenditure and $2,516 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production



During the first three quarters of 2012, ACG produced on average 684,000 barrels per day (b/d) (187.4 million barrels or 25.3 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.



At the end of the third quarter of 2012, a total of 62 oil wells were producing, while 32 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:



Chirag had 15 wells (10 oil producers and 5 water injectors, producing on average of 76,000 b/d.



Central Azeri (CA) had 19 wells (13 oil producers, 1 water injector and 5 gas injectors, producing on average 163,000 b/d.



West Azeri (WA) had 22 wells (16 oil producers and 6 water injectors), producing on average 192,000 b/d.



East Azeri (EA) had 16 wells (12 oil producers and 4 water injectors), producing on average 139,000 b/d.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) had 22 wells (11 oil producers and 11 water injectors) producing on average 114,000 b/d.



Associated gas



During the first nine months of 2012, BP as operator of the ACG field continued to supply associated gas via the 28” gas subsea pipeline from three platforms (CA, WA and EA) to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use. Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. The rest of the associated gas from the ACG platforms was sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform (C&WP) on CA for re-injection to maintain pressure in the reservoir. Gas injection activities currently continue from five wells on CA.



During the first three quarters of 2012, we delivered around 10.2 million cubic metres (359 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR. For the full year we expect to deliver about 3 billion cubic metres (about 106 billion standard cubic feet) of associated gas to SOCAR.



Drilling and completion activity



For 2012, the plan is to deliver six oil producer wells and one gas injector well. By the end of the third quarter we had delivered the gas injector well on Central Azeri CA - B01y, and one oil producer - D16 on East Azeri.



Chirag oil project (COP) pre-drill campaign is planned to complete in December 2012 with seven wells pre-drilled.



Chirag: Rig upgrade including rig acceptance will be completed in November. Intervention works have been performed on wells A17 and A13. A16 well drilling and completion operations are scheduled to be completed in January 2013.



Central Azeri: B01y gas injector well was drilled, completed and handed over to operation in February, 2012. Following this, B24 pilot hole was successfully drilled, plugged and abandoned in April. Intervention activities on wells B07 and B16 were performed as per plan. The producer well B25 was drilled and suspended at 20’’ casing shoe. B03 intervention activity was completed prior to returning to drilling B25.

The remaining plan in the fourth quarter is to complete B25 producer well, perform intervention activities on wells B02 and B18 and drill the gas injector B26, which is planned to be delivered in 2013.



West Azeri: At the beginning of 2012, gas lift retrofit operations were performed on the well C07. This was followed by re-completion operations on the well C04, which were completed in February 2012, and re-completion operations on C16 well which were completed in April. Drilling activities on the producer well C26 were initiated but the well was subsequently plugged and suspended due to technical reasons. Intervention activities were performed on C03, C18, C24 and C08.



Drilling has begun on C27 to intercept C26 targets. This well will be delivered in early 2013.



East Azeri: At the beginning of 2012, re-completion activities were performed on the well D04. Following this, the producer well D16 was drilled and completed. This well was delivered during the third quarter. This was followed by intervention activities performed on D18 and D07.



Drilling has begun on the producer well D21 with delivery planned for early 2013.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG): Drilling activities commenced on E16 producer well in December 2011. During E16y well operations, the well was temporarily suspended in order to perform intervention activities on E05 and E09. Currently E16 is suspended in order to perform five-yearly rig maintenance. Drilling on E16 will resume during the fourth quarter of 2012 and the well will be delivered in 2013.

In addition, in the third quarter the Dada Gorgud rig commenced DWG subsea wells drilling activities with wells H05 and H06. These wells were drilled and suspended during the third quarter and the rig then moved to the Chirag Oil Project (COP) area to resume COP pre-drill programme.



Chirag Oil Project (COP) pre-drilling: The Dada Gorgud completed pre-drill and suspension activities on the well J02z in January 2012. Following the planned blow out preventer (BOP) maintenance programme, the COP pre-drill resumed and another three pre-drill wells on COP - J05, J07, and J11 - were delivered. Pre-drill well J14 also commenced and was suspended at 13 3/8” casing shoe prior to performing DWG activities. Following DWG subsea wells drilling, J14 has resumed and will be suspended at 9 5/8” casing shoe. The fourth quarter plan is to continue with the COP pre-drill programme wells J10, J13 and J08.



Chirag Oil Project (COP)



During the first nine months of 2012, COP construction activities continued on schedule and according to plan.



Overall the project has made very good progress at all fabrication sites with 81.6 % of work scope already completed with very high safety achievements.



In particular, we have already announced that the construction of the jacket for the COP platform was fully complete. The heaviest jacket ever built in the Caspian was safely loaded out onto the transportation barge STB-1 at the quayside of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF) on October 20th. The jacket will remain there through the remaining months of this year to allow the Dada Gorgud to complete the pre-drill activities on the COP area. The sail away for offshore installation is planned for early 2013.



The construction of the jacket commenced in 2010 and was completed on schedule. Over 2,000 people including sub contractors and specialist vendors were involved in the jacket construction works. Some 96% of the workforce was Azerbaijan nationals. The jacket was constructed by the local company BOS Shelf, now fully owned by SOCAR, who have used local construction infrastructure at BDJF facilities.



Topsides fabrication at the ATA yard is about 90% complete with sail-away planned for the second quarter of 2013.



For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan’s world-class construction sites, COP platform fabrication work is being undertaken 100% in the country.



Through construction contractors COP currently employs more than 3,500 people in total at all construction sites and 90% of these are Azerbaijani nationals.



During the first nine months of 2012, COP accomplished the following activities:



At the ATA (AMEC-Tekfen-Azfen) yard:

Completed weather deck skid-rails Q1

Completed derrick support module installation on weather deck Q1

Completed assembly of separator module Q1

First system mechanically complete Q1

Achieved 12 million man hours without DAFWC Q2

Completed derrick installation Q2

First main generator mechanically completed Q2

Completed lifting of all living quarter modules Q2

Completed commissioning of export compressors Q3

Completed commissioning of first main generator Q4



At Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF) all planned activities have been completed, in particular:





Marine and subsea activities:

Completed STB-1 mounting of sponsons and second inclination test Q1

Handed over STB-1 to SOCAR Q1

Commenced reactivation of pipelay barge ‘Israfil Huseynov’ Q1

Handover of DSV from BP Operations to GPO and Saipem to MCCI Q2

Pipeline prelay activities completed Q3

Reactivation of pipelay barge ‘Israfil Huseynov’ completed Q3



AT CPC:

Completed load in of 18” linepipe Q1

Completed load out of 18”and 30” spool pipe and bends Q1

Completed 16”and 18”CC coating Q1

Completed 14”and 16”CWC coating Q1

Completed 16”spool pipe internal blasting Q2

Completed load out of 14”and 16”spool pipe and bends Q2

Completed dredging of harbour channel approach Q2

Completed post dredging survey and verification Q2

Linepipe readiness for load out to pipelay barge ‘Israfil Huseynov’ Q2

Pipe load out Q2

Contingency pipe and bends preservation and storage completed Q3

Pipe load-outs commenced Q3

COP milestones for the remaining part of 2012 are:



At ATA:

Mechanical Completion of Topside and Drilling facilities Q4

Commissioning complete of Flash Gas compressors Q4



At BDJF, all planned activities completed, the jacket is on the barge waiting for sailaway early next year.



Marine and subsea activities:

Reactivation of derrick barge ‘Azerbaijan’ Q4

Store COP jacket on STB-1 barge Q4

Install clamps for retrofit risers on PCWU jacket Q4

Commence COP pipelay Q4



AT CPC all planned activities have been completed.