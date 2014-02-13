2013 full year results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).

In 2013 we spent about $772 million in operating expenditure and $2,833 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities. In 2014 we expect to spend $1,052 million in operating expenditure and $2,068 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.





Production

During 2013 ACG produced on average 655,370 barrels per day (b/d) (over 239 million barrels or over 32.2 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri and Deepwater Gunashli platforms.



At the end of the year, a total of 81 oil wells were producing, while 37 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:



Chirag produced on average 69,670 b/d and had 18 wells operating (13 oil producers and 5 water injectors).



Central Azeri (CA) produced on average 151,760 b/d and had 24 wells operating (17 oil producebrs, 1 water injector and 6 gas injectors).



West Azeri (WA) produced on average 188,160 b/d and had 26 wells operating (20 oil producers and 6 water injectors).



East Azeri (EA) produced on average 106,700 b/d and had 20 wells operating (15 oil producers and 5 water injectors).



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) produced on average 139,080 b/d and had 30 wells operating (16 oil producers and 14 water injectors).

Associated gas

In 2013, BP as operator of the ACG field continued to deliver associated gas from the DWG platform via the 28” gas subsea pipeline directly to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use.



Gas from the three Azeri platforms - CA, WA and EA – continued to be sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform on CA from where it was partly re-injected to maintain pressure in the reservoir and partly delivered to the Sangachal terminal via the same 28” subsea pipeline for further hand over to the national grid system. Gas injection activities currently continue from six wells on CA.



Some of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. BP continued to work closely with SOCAR to minimise flaring on Chirag and maximise recovery of associated gas for delivery to SOCAR. In support of this effort BP completed upgrades to the flash gas compressor and successfully re-started the unit during the third quarter of 2013.



By the end of 2013, ACG associated gas flaring was 2.6%. This represents 45% reduction from 2012. As result of further improvement measures ACG associated gas utilization rate has reached 97.4% which is in line with the best European standards. BP as operator of ACG will continue its efforts to minimize associated gas flaring while maintaining safe operations.



In 2013, we delivered around 6 million cubic metres (212 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.19 billion cubic metres or 77.4 billion cubic feet in total).





Drilling and completion activity

In 2013, ACG delivered 12 oil producer wells, one gas injector and three water injector wells. In addition, one data acquisition well was successfully delivered.



Chirag - The A16w producer well drilling was completed and handed over to production in April 2013. This was followed by intervention activities on A09 well and then we started drilling operations on A14u side-track oil producer in May. This well was completed on 31 August followed by intervention works which were completed on A03, A20 and A10 wells. Re-completion operations were conducted on A10 well followed by rig maintenance. Drilling of another producer well - A06x started at the end of December with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2014.



Central Azeri - In January 2013, intervention activities were conducted on the B18y and B14 wells. We then drilled B23z producer well and delivered it in April. This was followed by further intervention activities on B10 and B05 wells.



In early May, we commenced drilling the new gas injector well B26 and delivered it in September. We then conducted intervention operations on B02, B20 and B26 wells. In the meantime critical maintenance work was also conducted on CA and three conductors were installed on slots 35, 36 and 40. This was followed by the drilling of another new oil producer well - B27 which was delivered in December. In December we also started drilling the new oil producer well – B28 with delivery scheduled for the early third quarter.



West Azeri - The C27 oil producer well was delivered and handed over to production in March. This was followed by intervention operations on wells C06 and C03. In early May, we commenced drilling a new oil producer well - C30, and this well was delivered in July followed by an intervention campaign and rig maintenance. The drilling of another new oil producer well - C29 commenced in September and was completed in November. This was followed by re-completion of C25 which was delivered in December. In December we also commenced drilling another new oil producer well - C28 with delivery scheduled for the early second quarter.



East Azeri - In January, we completed intervention activity on well D07. This was followed by drilling the oil producer well D22 which was completed and handed over to production in April.



Following this, well intervention activities commenced on well D05 to perform sand shut off operations. The intervention campaign continued through mid-May including well work on D03 and D08, and critical inspection operations. In May, we started a new water injector well - D23, which we delivered in November. This was followed by D13 gas lift retrofit and D01 intervention work. In late December we started D03 intervention activity which was completed in January 2014.



Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) - Intervention activities on well E01 were completed in January. Following this, we started drilling a new oil producer well - E17, and it was delivered in May followed by a five-yearly rig maintenance programme.



Intervention activities on E11 was conducted through June and July followed by the drilling of the producer well E18. This well was delivered in December followed by intervention activities on two wells - E09 and E02y. We then conducted re-completion works on well E02y which were finished in January.



In 2013, the Dada Gorgud drilling rig delivered two subsea water injector wells - H06 and H05, followed by rig maintenance activities and installation of manifold piles. In addition, in early May we started the H07 pilot data acquisition well, which was completed at the end of July. In August we commenced drilling well GCA07 and after completion of the planned data acquisition programme the well was plugged and abandoned in December. We then started drilling the water injector well H07z which is currently ongoing with delivery expected during the first quarter.

Export operations

Oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.



The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of oil and around 970 million standard cubic feet or 27.4 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 41.5 million standard cubic metres per day.



Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via a SOCAR gas pipeline connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities and Azerigas’s national grid system.



During 2013, the Sangachal terminal exported about 286.2 million barrels of oil. This included 248.7 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), 29.9 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), 5.7 million barrels by rail and 1.9 million barrels via a condensate export line.



On average, 26.6 million standard cubic metres (about 939 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the terminal daily in 2013.

Chirag Oil Project (COP)

In 2013, significant progress was made in safely progressing COP activities.

In April, the jacket for the West Chirag platform sailed away from the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory and was safely installed on the pre-installed template in its permanent location. The jacket transportation, launch and installation activities took 45 days to complete.

The topsides unit fabrication at the ATA yard was completed during the third quarter. The topsides unit sailed away for offshore installation on 12 September and was safely installed onto the jacket on 14 September followed by offshore hook-up and commissioning activities which continued through January 2014.

On 28 January 2014, First Oil was achieved from the West Chirag platform and this completed the Chirag Oil Project (COP) sanctioned in 2010.

West Chirag production began from one of the pre-drilled wells - J05. Production will increase through 2014 as the other pre-drilled wells are brought on line.

