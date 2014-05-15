2014 first quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).



Production

During the first quarter ACG marked a major milestone by starting production from the Chirag Oil Project (COP). First Oil from the West Chirag platform was achieved on 28 January from one of the pre-drilled wells - J05. Since that time West Chirag production has been increasing to its current level of over 40,000 barrels per day from three wells. Production will continue to increase through 2014 as the other pre-drilled wells are brought on line.

Total ACG production during the first quarter was on average 645,800 barrels per day (b/d) (58 million barrels or about 8 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag, Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri, Deepwater Gunashli and West Chirag platforms.

At the end of the quarter, a total of 79 oil wells were producing, while 35 wells were used for injection in the ACG field, as follows:

Chirag produced on average 66,600 b/d and had 18 wells operating (13 oil producers and 5 water injectors).

Central Azeri (CA) produced on average 168,400 b/d and had 24 wells operating (17 oil producers, 1 water injector and 6 gas injectors).

West Azeri (WA) produced on average 169,200 b/d and had 25 wells operating (20 oil producers and 5 water injectors).

East Azeri (EA) produced on average 84,300 b/d and had 17 wells operating (13 oil producers and 4 water injectors).

Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) produced on average 146,200 b/d and had 28 wells operating (14 oil producers and 14 water injectors).

West Chirag produced on average 11,100 b/d from two wells.



Associated gas

During the first quarter, BP as operator of the ACG field continued to deliver associated gas from the DWG platform via the 28” gas subsea pipeline directly to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use.

Gas from the three Azeri platforms - CA, WA and EA – continued to be sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform on CA from where it was partly re-injected to maintain pressure in the reservoir and partly delivered to the Sangachal terminal via the same 28” subsea pipeline for further hand over to the national grid system. Gas injection activities currently continue from six wells on CA.

Some of the associated gas from West Chirag has been exported to the Sangachal terminal. Work currently continues on the commissioning of the gas conditioning and compression systems for final hand over to operations which will allow full export of West Chirag gas to the terminal.

Most of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform was sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks via the existing 16” subsea gas pipeline. During the quarter, BP completed much of its planned work on the flash gas compressors and pipelines to reduce flaring. This work will continue through the second quarter.

During the first quarter, we delivered around 6.2 million cubic metres (218,800 million standard cubic feet) per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (0.6 billion cubic metres or 19.7 billion cubic feet in total).

Drilling and completion



During the first three months of 2014, ACG delivered 4 oil producer wells and 1 water injection well.

Chirag - The producer well A06X, which started at the end of December 2013, was completed and handed over to production in March 2014. This well was followed by a surveillance and interventions program in April 2014.

Central Azeri - During the first quarter, we continued drilling the new oil producer B28, which is expected to be delivered in June 2014. We started drilling this well in December 2013.

West Azeri - The C28 oil producer, which we started in December 2013, was completed and handed over to production in March 2014. This was followed by intervention operations on well C25. Following this sand shut-off work will be conducted on C14.

East Azeri - In January, we completed intervention activities on well D03. This was followed by further intervention and cleaning activities. D11z de-completion and D11y side-track operations will continue into the second quarter.

Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) - Intervention activities to install gas lift on well E02Y were completed in January. This work was followed by surveillance work on E12, side-tracking of E09Y and completion of E09y.

During the first quarter of 2014, the Dada Gorgud rig delivered one subsea water injector well - H07z. This well was completed and temporarily suspended. The drilling of another water injector well - H08 started in early March 2014.

West Chirag – During the first quarter two producer wells - J05 and J11 - were completed and handed over to production. A third well – J07 – was handed over to production at the end of April.

