2014 year end results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).

In 2014, we spent approximately $1 billion in operating expenditure and $2.3 billion in capital expenditure on ACG activities.





Production





In 2014, ACG marked a major milestone by starting production from the Chirag Oil Project (COP). First Oil from the West Chirag platform was achieved on 28 January from one of the pre-drilled wells. Since that time West Chirag production has been increasing to its current level of over 90,000 barrels per day from six wells.

In 2014, ACG continued to deliver stable production. Total ACG production in 2014 was on average 638,000 barrels per day (b/d) (233 million barrels or 31.5 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (61,900 b/d), Central Azeri (156,500 b/d), West Azeri (149,300 b/d), East Azeri (74,200 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (145,900 b/d) and West Chirag (50,200 b/d) platforms.

At the end of the year, a total of 84 oil wells were producing, while 39 wells were used for gas or water injection.

As part of the ACG annual work programme, a planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) was implemented on the Central Azeri platform on 31 October - 27 November. Such activities are an important part of maintaining the high plant efficiencies that have been achieved on ACG.



Drilling and completion

In 2014 ACG delivered 14 oil producer wells and 4 water injection wells and 1 cutting re-injector well.

Associated gas





In 2014, ACG continued to deliver associated gas from the DWG platform via the 28” gas subsea pipeline directly to the Sangachal terminal and from there into Azerigas’ national grid system for domestic use.

Gas from the three Azeri platforms - CA, WA and EA – continued to be sent via in-field subsea gas pipelines to the compression and water injection platform on CA. From CA it was partly re-injected to maintain pressure in the reservoir and partly delivered to the Sangachal terminal.

Most of the associated gas from West Chirag was exported to the Sangachal terminal.



Most of the associated gas produced from the Chirag platform continued to be sent to the SOCAR compression station at the Oil Rocks. In 2014 we completed the planned work on the flash gas compressors and pipelines which allowed us to significantly reduce flaring on Chirag.



In 2014, ACG delivered an average of 7.55 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.76 billion cubic metres in total).

