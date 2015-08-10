2015 first half results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).

During the first half of 2015, we spent approximately $359 million in operating expenditure and $949 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

Production

During the first half of 2015, ACG continued to deliver stable production. Total ACG production in the first six months was on average 641,000 barrels per day (b/d) (116 million barrels or 16 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (55,000 b/d), Central Azeri (157,000 b/d), West Azeri (107,000 b/d), East Azeri (71,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (145,000 b/d) and West Chirag (106,000 b/d) platforms.

As part of its ACG annual work programme, we implemented a planned facility shut down programme (turnaround - TAR) on the West Azeri platform in May.

In accordance with the plan, production from the West Azeri platform was suspended in May for about 22 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. This work was completed safely and is designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way.

At the end of the second quarter, 87 oil wells were producing, while 40 wells were used for gas or water injection.



Drilling and completion

During the first half of 2015, ACG delivered nine oil producer wells and one water injector.

Associated gas

During the first six months, ACG delivered an average of 11.4 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.1 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was mainly re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

