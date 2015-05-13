2015 first quarter results

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator – 35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).

In the first quarter of 2015, we spent approximately $160 million in operating expenditure and $470 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

Production

In the first quarter, ACG continued to deliver stable production. Total ACG production in the quarter was on average 661,000 barrels per day (b/d) (59 million barrels or 8 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (54,000 b/d), Central Azeri (159,000 b/d), West Azeri (129,000 b/d), East Azeri (71,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (149,000 b/d) and West Chirag (99,000 b/d) platforms. During the first quarter, West Chirag continued to ramp up production reaching its current level of over 116,000 barrels per day.

At the end of the quarter, 84 oil wells were producing, while 40 wells were used for gas or water injection.

Drilling and completion

In the first quarter of 2015, ACG delivered four oil producer wells.

Associated gas

In the first quarter, ACG delivered an average of 13.6 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.2 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was mainly re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

