2015 third quarter results

Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and TPAO (19 per cent).

During the first nine months of 2015, Shah Deniz spent approximately $370 million in operating expenditure and $3.37 billion in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project.

Production



In the first nine months, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide reliable deliveries of gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), BTC Company and Turkey (to BOTAS).

During this period, the field produced 7.2 billion standard cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 1.66 million tonnes (about 13.4 million barrels) of condensate.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently 29.5 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or around 10bcma.

As part of the annual work programme, in August Shah Deniz implemented a planned Turn-around programme on the offshore platform, as well as on the Shah Deniz facility inside Sangachal Terminal.

In accordance with the plan, production was suspended for about 20 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken on both offshore platform and onshore facilities in Sangachal. This work was completed safely and was designed to maintain the long-term ability of the Shah Deniz plant to produce and export hydrocarbons in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way.



Drilling

In the third quarter, the Shah Deniz Stage 1 platform continued drilling activities on SDA08 gas producer well and performed well-work activity on SDA07.

The Istiglal rig was transferred to the shipyard for rig certification and upgrade in July 2015. The Heydar Aliyev rig continued drilling operations in SDD04 well in support of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 pre-drill programme. These two rigs have already drilled eight production wells in preparation for the first gas and consequent production ramp up. Drilling operations will continue in order to deliver all wells required to reach the planned plateau level.

