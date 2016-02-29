2015 year-end results

ACG participating interests are: BP (35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In 2015, we spent approximately $760 million in operating expenditure and $1.9 billion in capital expenditure on ACG activities



Production





In 2015, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average 634,000 barrels per day (b/d) (over 231 million barrels or 31.3 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (48,000 b/d), Central Azeri (154,000 b/d), West Azeri (110,300 b/d), East Azeri (71,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (141,400 b/d) and West Chirag (109,400 b/d) platforms.

At the end of the year, 91 oil wells were producing, while 42 wells were used for gas or water injection.

Drilling and completion





In 2015, ACG completed 15 oil producer wells and 2 water injection wells.





Associated gas





During 2015, ACG delivered an average of 8.9 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (3.2 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.