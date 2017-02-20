2016 year-end results

ACG participating interests are: BP (35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

.In 2016, we spent approximately $503 million in operating expenditure and $1.45 billion in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production



In 2016, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average 630,000 barrels per day (b/d) (over 230 million barrels or over 31.1 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (54,000 b/d), Central Azeri (144,000 b/d), West Azeri (114,000 b/d), East Azeri (72,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (126,000 b/d) and West Chirag (120,000 b/d) platforms.



As part of our ACG annual work programme, two planned maintenance programmes (turnarounds - TAR) were successfully implemented in 2016 - on the Deepwater Gunashli platform in September and on the East Azeri platform in November.



In accordance with the plan, production from the Deepwater Gunashli platform was suspended in September for about 11 days and from the East Azeri platform in November for about 12 days. The production suspensions were done to enable efficient maintenance,

inspection and project work. The programmes, which were designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platforms to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, were completed safely and on schedule.



At the end of 2016, 100 oil wells were producing, while 49 wells were used for gas or water injection. Out of these wells, five were among BP’s top 10 producing wells around the world as of the end of 2016.



Drilling and completion



ACG completed 15 oil producer wells, 7 water injection wells and 1 gas injector well during 2016.



Associated gas



In 2016, ACG delivered an average of 7.5 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.75 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.







