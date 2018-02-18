2017 full year results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Statoil (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In 2017, we spent more than $456 million in operating expenditure and about $1.176 billion in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

On 14 September 2017 the Azerbaijan Government and SOCAR, together with the international co-venturers signed the amended and restated ACG PSA. The contract was ratified by the Parliament (Milli Majlis) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 31 October.

Production



In 2017, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the year was on average 588,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 215 million barrels or 29 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (51,000 b/d), Central Azeri (137,000 b/d), West Azeri (124,000 b/d), East Azeri (82,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (117,000 b/d) and West Chirag (77,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the year, 115 oil wells were producing, while 54 wells were used for gas and water injection.



Drilling and completion



ACG completed 17 oil producer and 3 water injector wells in 2017.



Associated gas



In 2017, ACG delivered an average of about 7.9 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.9 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

