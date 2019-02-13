2018 full year results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In 2018, we spent about $505 million in operating expenditure and $1,150 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production



During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average 584,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 213 million barrels or 29 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (46,000 b/d), Central Azeri (154,000 b/d), West Azeri (126,000 b/d), East Azeri (97,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (105,000 b/d) and West Chirag (57,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the year, 117 oil wells were producing, while 44 wells were used for water and 7 for gas injection.



Drilling and completion



In 2018, ACG completed 14 oil producer wells and 3 water injectors.



Associated gas



In 2018, ACG delivered an average of about 6.4 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.3 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

