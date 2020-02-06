2019 full year results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), Chevron (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31%).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.





In 2019, we spent about $567 million in operating expenditure and $1,476 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



In April 2019, the ACG partnership took a decision to commence the next stage of development of the ACG field with a $6 billion project which includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to achieve first production in 2023 and produce incremental up to 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime.



In 2019, the project awarded the main fabrication, marine and subsea contracts and started construction activities in July. These activities continued to ramp up through the year.



Currently, topsides and drilling rig fabrication and assembly are progressing in accordance with the plan at the Bibi-Heybat yard, jacket and pin pile fabrication is progressing ahead of schedule at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF) with the view to install the pin piles later this year, living quarters module fabrication is progressing ahead of schedule in Sweden, subsea pipe coating qualification testing has commenced.



Production

During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average about 535,000 barrels per day (b/d) (more than 195 million barrels or 26 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (41,000 b/d), Central Azeri (134,000 b/d), West Azeri (121,000 b/d), East Azeri (89,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (96,000 b/d) and West Chirag (54,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of 2019, 125 oil wells were producing, while 46 wells were used for water and seven for gas injection.



Drilling and completion

In 2019, ACG completed 10 oil producer wells and one water injection well.



Associated gas

During the year, ACG delivered an average of 5.7 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.1 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

