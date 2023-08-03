2023 first half results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In the first half of 2023, bp and its co-venturers spent about $232 million in operating expenditure and $746 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



During the first half of the year, the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform jacket sailed away from the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory, where it was built, to its permanent location at the ACG field and was installed in a water depth of 137 metres. The jacket was fully commissioned and tested onshore prior to its sail away on 16 March.



The ACE platform topsides unit and drilling facilities construction and commissioning activities continued at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat.



On 4 April, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the topsides fabrication yard and toured the almost completed topsides unit before it had sailed away to its permanent location.



Most of the key commissioning activities planned to be performed onshore were successfully completed during the first half of the year. These mainly included the successful completion of the rig access period, the integrated assurance test and the blowdown safety testing. For the first time the blowdown safety testing was performed onshore using nitrogen. This eliminated the need for testing the system on hydrocarbons during the offshore start-up.



Following these completions, the topsides unit was safely jacked-up and lowered onto the load-out frame for skidding onto the transportation barge.



On 30 May, the transportation barge STB-1 arrived at the Bibi-Heybat yard and preparations for load out activities commenced.



On 2 July, the topside unit was loaded out onto the STB-1 barge and is now ready to sail away to the ACG field in early August for offshore installation onto the jacket.



The subsea oil pipeline isolation tool was launched and the works to isolate the pipeline topsides were also completed in the first half of 2023. The diving support vessel completed the tie-in of the existing 30” spool, while the Citadel vessel finalized the isolation tool reversal activity.



Offshore commissioning works for the Central Azeri platform telecom modifications for ACE were also finalized in the first half of the year.



By the end of the second quarter, the ACE project had reached 89 per cent progress milestone.



Production

During the first half of 2023, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first half of 2023 was on average about 375,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 68 million barrels or 9 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (23,000 b/d), Central Azeri (98,000 b/d), West Azeri (91,000 b/d), East Azeri (61,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (67,000 b/d) and West Chirag (35,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the second quarter, 137 oil wells were producing, while 44 were used for water and seven for gas injection.

Drilling and completion

In the first half of 2023, ACG completed three oil producer and four water injector wells.

Associated gas

During the first half of the year, ACG delivered an average of around 6 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (1.1 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

