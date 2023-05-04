2023 first quarter results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In the first quarter of 2023, we spent about $115 million in operating expenditure and $372 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



During the quarter, the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform jacket sailed away from the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory, where it was built, to its permanent location at the ACG field and was installed in a water depth of 137 metres. The jacket was fully commissioned and tested onshore prior to its sail away on 16 March. It is now ready waiting for the platform’s topsides unit.



The jacket subsea structures and spools fabrication is currently 94% complete.

The ACE platform topsides unit and drilling facilities fabrication and commissioning activities continued at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat. The construction and commissioning works are now in the final stages and expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.



Once fully completed and operationally tested, the topsides unit will be loaded out onto the transportation barge STB-1, transported to the ACG field and installed onto the jacket.



The subsea oil pipeline isolation tool was launched and the works to isolate the pipeline topsides were also completed in the first quarter. The diving support vessel completed the tie-in of the existing 30” spool, while the Citadel vessel commenced the isolation tool reversal activity.

Offshore construction works for the Central Azeri platform telecom modifications for ACE also commenced in the first quarter.

By the end of the quarter, the ACE project had reached 86 per cent progress milestone.

Production

During the first quarter of 2023, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the quarter was on average about 386,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 35 million barrels or 5 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (24,100 b/d), Central Azeri (100,000 b/d), West Azeri (93,300 b/d), East Azeri (64,200 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (69,400 b/d) and West Chirag (35,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the quarter, 139 oil wells were producing, while 42 were used for water and eight for gas injection.

Drilling and completion

In the first quarter, ACG completed two oil producer and two water injector wells.

Associated gas

During the quarter, ACG delivered an average of around 6.5 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (0.6 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

