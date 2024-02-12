ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In 2023, bp and its co-venturers spent about $504 million in operating expenditure and $1,518 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



In 2023, the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform jacket sailed away from the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory, where it was built, to its permanent location at the ACG field and was installed in a water depth of 137 metres. The jacket was fully commissioned and tested onshore prior to its sail away on 16 March.

On 4 April, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the ACE platform topsides unit fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat and toured the almost completed topsides before it had sailed away to its permanent location.



Most of the key topsides commissioning and testing activities planned to be performed onshore were successfully completed during the first half of the year. For instance, for the first time the blowdown safety testing was performed onshore using nitrogen. This eliminated the need for testing the system on hydrocarbons during the offshore start-up.

Following these completions and testing activities, on 7 August, the topside unit sailed away from the Bayil fabrication yard, where it was built, to the ACG field. The transportation, float-over and installation activities had been carefully planned and were completed in around two days.

Offshore, the project then progressed with hook-up activities and achieved the offshore habitation enabling the ramp up of personnel on board the platform. This allowed the delivery of several key milestones during the fourth quarter culminating in the ACE platform being declared hydrocarbon live in December.



In parallel, the project continued with the activities towards rig readiness, completing the integrated acceptance testing without any major findings and successfully driving four conductors to full depth followed by the handover of final drilling systems.



On 4 December, the first production well was spudded from the ACE platform.



By the end of the year, the ACE project had reached 97 per cent progress milestone. All other start-up activities and preparations required for the delivery of ACE first oil in early 2024 are progressing on schedule.



Production

During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average about 363,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 133 million barrels or 18 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (23,000 b/d), Central Azeri (96,000 b/d), West Azeri (86,000 b/d), East Azeri (58,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (67,000 b/d) and West Chirag (33,000 b/d) platforms.



On 12 December, ACG celebrated 1 billion barrels total production achievement from the West Azeri platform.



At the end of the year, 137 oil wells were producing, while 45 were used for water and eight for gas injection.



Drilling and completion

In 2023, ACG completed eight oil producer, six water injector and one gas injector wells.

Associated gas

During the year, ACG delivered an average of around 5.5 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (2 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

