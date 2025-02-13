2024 full year results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In 2024, bp and its co-venturers spent about $535 million in operating expenditure and about $1,293 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



In 2024, a new 4-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme was launched on ACG. The programme, which focuses on the Balakhany and Fasila reservoirs, covers an area of 740 square kilometres under source and 507 square kilometres under receivers, with a total cost of around $370 million and a duration of five years (2024-2028). This is the largest-ever seismic acquisition commitment made by bp globally by all its aspects – area size, cost and programme duration. The seismic acquisition scope planned for 2024 was completed safely and ahead of schedule with the seismic processing of the acquired data currently ongoing.



In mid-April 2024, oil production commenced from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform - the seventh offshore platform installed on the giant ACG field in the Caspian Sea.



Initial production from ACE came from the first well spudded from the platform at the end of 2023. By the end of 2024, ACE production had increased to around 26,000 barrels per day (bpd), with two more wells brought online during the year.



The ACE platform is technologically and digitally the most advanced bp-operated platform in the world. Its innovative engineering allows automation of labour-intensive processes, enabling safer and more efficient operations. The platform has a state-of-the-art fully automated drilling rig. The use of modern technology and new processes also helps to lower operational emissions.



The safe start-up of ACE delivers on the first major investment decision made by the ACG partnership since the signing of the extended ACG production sharing agreement in 2017.



In October 2024, the first pressure coring acquisition was conducted in the ACG field, marking the first-time use of the innovative pressure coring technology not only in the Caspian but also across bp’s global operations.



The pressure core acquisition was performed in the BaIakhany VIII formation through a West Azeri well. During the operation, four fully pressurized core samples were successfully recovered, with all fluids captured and preserved in their in-situ condition. These samples, along with the data from on-site analysis, have been sent to a laboratory for further analysis.

Production



During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average about 342,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 125 million barrels or 16 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (23,000 b/d), Central Azeri (97,000 b/d), West Azeri (75,000 b/d), East Azeri (51,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (57,000 b/d), West Chirag (29,000 b/d) and ACE (10,000 b/d) platforms.



In the fourth quarter, ACG achieved 600 million tonnes of total oil production.



At the end of the year, 148 oil wells were producing, while 46 were used for water and seven for gas injection.

Drilling and completion



In 2024, ACG completed 14 oil producer, three water injector, one gas injector and one cuttings re-injector wells.



Associated gas



During the year, ACG delivered an average of around 7 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (2.5 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.



Non-associated gas (NAG)

On 20 September 2024, SOCAR together with bp and other ACG co-venturers announced the signing of an addendum to the existing ACG production sharing agreement (PSA) to progress the exploration, appraisal, development of and production from the NAG reservoirs of the ACG field. The NAG resources of ACG are believed to be significant, with up to 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in place.

In accordance with the addendum, SOCAR and ACG co-venturers are now planning the next steps for the development of NAG reservoirs. As part of this, an initial well is being drilled to produce gas from two priority reservoirs.

The well is important as it will also deliver appraisal through production which is expected to underpin future development plans.

The well is drilled from the existing West Chirag platform with the first gas production expected in late 2025.