2025 first half results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In the first half of 2025, bp and its co-venturers spent about $259 million in operating expenditure and about $558 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



During the first half of the year, the 4D high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme on ACG completed processing of the data acquired in 2024 and commenced the data acquisition for the second year in June.



Production

During the first half of 2025, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first half of 2025 was on average about 327,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 59 million barrels or 8 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (21,000 b/d), Central Azeri (86,000 b/d), West Azeri (75,000 b/d), East Azeri (42,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (54,000 b/d), West Chirag (24,000 b/d) and ACE (25,000 b/d) platforms.



On 18 February, ACG celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first oil production from the Central Azeri platform. To date, the platform has produced a total of 1.1 billion barrels (154 million tonnes) of oil.



In the second quarter, ACG successfully reintroduced water injection on the Chirag platform following an almost four-year pause. To achieve this, several critical upgrades were made on the platform including the redesign and modification of water injection pumps, the rebuild of the control system, as well as the drilling of a new injection well. The well was drilled using power from the topside and drilling generators, marking a first for the Chirag platform and eliminating the need for a separate diesel generator.



In addition, in the second quarter, ACG achieved the start-up of the first gas injection well on the ACE platform safely and on schedule.



At the end of June 2025, 143 oil wells were producing, while 46 were used for water and 10 for gas injection.

Drilling and completion



In the first half of 2025, ACG drilled and completed three oil producer, three water injector and one gas injector wells.

Associated gas



During the first six months of the year, ACG delivered an average of around 8 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (1.5 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.



Non-associated gas (NAG)

On 20 September 2024, SOCAR together with bp and other ACG co-venturers announced the signing of an addendum to the existing ACG production sharing agreement (PSA) to progress the exploration, appraisal, development of and production from the NAG reservoirs of the ACG field. The NAG resources of ACG are believed to be significant, with up to 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of recoverable volumes.

In the first half of the year, an initial production well was drilled and completed to access two priority NAG reservoirs. The well was drilled from the existing West Chirag platform. This well represents a significant milestone, as it will also provide appraisal through production - expected to underpin future NAG development plans. Currently, all required subsea tie-in works are progressing in preparation for the start-up of first gas production from the NAG reservoirs.

