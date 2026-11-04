ACG participating interests are: bp (operator - 30.37%), SOCAR (35.30%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first three quarters of 2026, bp and its co-venturers spent about $401 million in operating expenditure and about $1,088 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

During the third quarter, the 4D high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme on ACG continued with the interpretation and integration of the data acquired in 2025. In parallel, preparations advanced for the third year of data acquisition, which is scheduled to commence in January 2027.

In the third quarter, the multi-well subsea intervention campaign in the Deepwater Gunashli area was completed safely and ahead of schedule, enabling subsea intervention on seven wells that had previously been considered difficult to access using conventional intervention methods.

The Central Azeri Gas Expansion (CAGE) project was also successfully completed, increasing gas reinjection capacity on the Central Azeri platform by 20% to help maximize recovery from existing wells. The project involved upgrades to the platform's four existing gas injection compressors with the work carried out during live platform operations, without the need for a plant outage or additional flaring.

The project also included modifications to compressor suction manifold piping to support gas injection capacity increase and enhance operational flexibility. These activities were carried out during the Central Azeri platform’s planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) in August, followed by completion of all post-modification activities.



Production

During the third quarter of 2026, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first three quarters of 2026 was on average about 320,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 87 million barrels or 12 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (18,800 b/d), Central Azeri (84,600 b/d), West Azeri (72,000 b/d), East Azeri (45,700 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (46,700 b/d), West Chirag (25,300 b/d) and ACE (26,900 b/d) platforms.

At the end of September 2026, 154 oil wells were producing, while 50 were used for water and 11 for gas injection.

As part of the ACG annual work programme, a planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) was successfully implemented on the Central Azeri platform in August.

During the TAR, production was reduced for six days to enable maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken efficiently, but was not fully suspended. The advanced technologies deployed on our platforms enable us to continue producing safely while maintenance activities are being carried out. This helps minimize production impacts while maintaining safe and reliable operations throughout the maintenance period.

The programme, which was designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, was completed safely and ahead of schedule.



Drilling and completion

In the first three quarters of 2026, ACG drilled and completed 12 oil producer, three water injector and two gas injector wells.

One of the oil producer wells – D18Z, drilled from the East Azeri platform, marked a significant milestone for ACG. The well achieved over 2,000 metres of open hole, including more than 1,500 metres of sand within the target reservoir, giving it the most extensive reservoir contact of any ACG well drilled to date. This achievement highlights how advanced seismic imaging, drilling and completion technologies are helping maximize recovery and sustain long-term production from the mature ACG field.



Associated gas

During the first nine months of the year, ACG delivered an average of around 9 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (2 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.



Non-associated gas (NAG)

The ACG project commenced NAG production operations in the first half of the year, marking the first-ever commercial gas production operations in this field.

The first NAG production operations commenced at the NAG Initial Producer (IP) well drilled in 2025 into two priority NAG reservoirs – the shallower Qirmaki Upper Sand and the deeper Qirmaki Lower Sand – both located beneath the producing oil reservoirs. The well confirmed the presence of gas resources in the Qirmaki Upper Sand reservoir and encountered high pressure gas in the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir.

The NAG production operations are currently focused on the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir for an initial period of well and reservoir testing activities.

Gas and condensate produced from the well are directed to the Sangachal terminal via the existing ACG infrastructure through the integration of oil and gas development systems, enabling the efficient use of existing offshore facilities.

In addition to the NAG IP well, a producer well was drilled into the oil reserves of the NAG reservoirs from the Deepwater Gunashli platform and subsequently started up, as planned at the end of the third quarter of 2026. This well is also expected to provide additional appraisal data to support the evaluation of future development opportunities within the NAG reservoirs.