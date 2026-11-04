BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.
In the first three quarters of 2026, bp and its co-venturers spent about $401 million in operating expenditure and about $1,088 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.
During the third quarter, the 4D high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme on ACG continued with the interpretation and integration of the data acquired in 2025. In parallel, preparations advanced for the third year of data acquisition, which is scheduled to commence in January 2027.
In the third quarter, the multi-well subsea intervention campaign in the Deepwater Gunashli area was completed safely and ahead of schedule, enabling subsea intervention on seven wells that had previously been considered difficult to access using conventional intervention methods.
The Central Azeri Gas Expansion (CAGE) project was also successfully completed, increasing gas reinjection capacity on the Central Azeri platform by 20% to help maximize recovery from existing wells. The project involved upgrades to the platform's four existing gas injection compressors with the work carried out during live platform operations, without the need for a plant outage or additional flaring.
The project also included modifications to compressor suction manifold piping to support gas injection capacity increase and enhance operational flexibility. These activities were carried out during the Central Azeri platform’s planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) in August, followed by completion of all post-modification activities.
Production
During the third quarter of 2026, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first three quarters of 2026 was on average about 320,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 87 million barrels or 12 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (18,800 b/d), Central Azeri (84,600 b/d), West Azeri (72,000 b/d), East Azeri (45,700 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (46,700 b/d), West Chirag (25,300 b/d) and ACE (26,900 b/d) platforms.
At the end of September 2026, 154 oil wells were producing, while 50 were used for water and 11 for gas injection.
As part of the ACG annual work programme, a planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) was successfully implemented on the Central Azeri platform in August.
During the TAR, production was reduced for six days to enable maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken efficiently, but was not fully suspended. The advanced technologies deployed on our platforms enable us to continue producing safely while maintenance activities are being carried out. This helps minimize production impacts while maintaining safe and reliable operations throughout the maintenance period.
The programme, which was designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, was completed safely and ahead of schedule.
Drilling and completion
In the first three quarters of 2026, ACG drilled and completed 12 oil producer, three water injector and two gas injector wells.
One of the oil producer wells – D18Z, drilled from the East Azeri platform, marked a significant milestone for ACG. The well achieved over 2,000 metres of open hole, including more than 1,500 metres of sand within the target reservoir, giving it the most extensive reservoir contact of any ACG well drilled to date. This achievement highlights how advanced seismic imaging, drilling and completion technologies are helping maximize recovery and sustain long-term production from the mature ACG field.
Associated gas
During the first nine months of the year, ACG delivered an average of around 9 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (2 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.
Non-associated gas (NAG)
The ACG project commenced NAG production operations in the first half of the year, marking the first-ever commercial gas production operations in this field.
The first NAG production operations commenced at the NAG Initial Producer (IP) well drilled in 2025 into two priority NAG reservoirs – the shallower Qirmaki Upper Sand and the deeper Qirmaki Lower Sand – both located beneath the producing oil reservoirs. The well confirmed the presence of gas resources in the Qirmaki Upper Sand reservoir and encountered high pressure gas in the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir.
The NAG production operations are currently focused on the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir for an initial period of well and reservoir testing activities.
Gas and condensate produced from the well are directed to the Sangachal terminal via the existing ACG infrastructure through the integration of oil and gas development systems, enabling the efficient use of existing offshore facilities.
In addition to the NAG IP well, a producer well was drilled into the oil reserves of the NAG reservoirs from the Deepwater Gunashli platform and subsequently started up, as planned at the end of the third quarter of 2026. This well is also expected to provide additional appraisal data to support the evaluation of future development opportunities within the NAG reservoirs.
In the first three quarters of 2026, bp and its co-venturers spent around $2,002 million in operating expenditure and around $1,078 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities.
Production
During the third quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe.
In the first nine months of the year, the field produced around 20 billion standard cubic metres of gas and about 3 million tonnes (around 21 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.
The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 28.8 billion standard cubic metres per year.
The Shah Deniz 2 project
In the third quarter of 2026, Shah Deniz 2 progressed with the subsea execution scope of the East North flank wells, achieving the start-up of the fourth well on this flank in September.
While the Shah Deniz 2 activities, including the delivery of the remaining wells within the project, remain the primary mission for the subsea construction vessel Khankendi, during the first nine months of the year the vessel was involved in a multi-well subsea intervention campaign in the ACG Deepwater Gunashli area supporting early identification of opportunities for pressure management and production rate enhancement in ACG. During this period, the diving support vessel Tofig Ismayilov provided life-of-field support, covering services, surveys, and interventions across all of the Shah Deniz 2 and ACG subsea producing assets.
This is part of the integrated schedule, ensuring the efficient utilization of vessels and drilling rigs to optimize activities and accelerate well start-up dates.
Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project
During the third quarter, the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project continued to progress ahead of schedule and maintained a strong safety record, achieving more than 4 million work hours without a lost time injury since the start of the project.
In October, the project reached a major milestone with the delivery of the offshore pin pile installation campaign, marking the commencement of offshore construction activities. As part of the campaign, four pin piles were safely sailed away and installed offshore by the Khankendi subsea construction vessel, forming the foundation for the SDC platform jacket. The campaign also involved the deployment of a purpose-built subsea support template to ensure pile stability and vertical alignment during installation, as well as the first-time use of a pile plug solution in bp’s operations in the Caspian.
Meanwhile, the SDC platform topsides and jacket fabrication activities advanced at the Bayil fabrication yard and the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory respectively, with steady progress on primary steel and structural components.
Key subsea engineering activities also moved forward as planned and procurement continued across several critical package streams, remaining aligned with overall fabrication and installation schedules.
The $2.9 billion SDC project is designed to help access and produce low pressure gas reserves in the field and maximize resources recovery. It is expected to enable around 50 billion cubic metres of additional gas and approximately 25 million barrels of additional condensate production and export from the field.
The project involves installation of a new compression facility – an electrically-powered unmanned compression platform, or Normally Unattended Installation (eNUI), and several associated facilities offshore in the Shah Deniz contract area. Additionally, it encompasses brownfield works to be undertaken at the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) and Bravo (SDB) platforms, as well as at the Sangachal terminal.
It is expected that the construction of the SDC platform will be completed in 2029 for the facility to be ready to receive first gas for compression from the SDA platform in 2029 and from the SDB platform in 2030.
Drilling
In the third quarter of 2026, the Shah Deniz Alpha platform completed drilling the SDA12 well.
The Shah Deniz 2 project progressed with the wells programme activities using the Istiglal and Heydar Aliyev rigs. During the third quarter, the Istiglal rig completed the SDH04 well on the East North flank and is currently undertaking completion activities on the SDH05 well on the same flank. The Heydar Aliyev rig completed rig maintenance activities and started drilling the SDD06 well on the West flank.
In total, 24 wells have been drilled for Shah Deniz 2 to date. These include five wells on the North flank, five wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank and five wells on the East North flank.
In the third quarter of 2026, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal.
The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and about 81 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 100 million standard cubic metres per day.
During the first three quarters, the Sangachal terminal exported around 138 million barrels of oil and condensate, which was sent mainly through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.
Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), including the SCP expansion system and via Azerbaijan’s pipelines connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.
On average, around 73.4 million standard cubic metres (about 2,611 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was sent from the terminal daily in the first three quarters of 2026.
Sangachal terminal electrification (STEL) project
During the third quarter of 2026, the Sangachal Terminal Electrification (STEL) project continued to make strong progress, reaching 90% overall completion.
The project advanced the transition from construction completion to commissioning and start-up activities in the Shah Deniz 2 area of the terminal, while construction continued in the ACG area. Outside the terminal, upgrades to AzerEnerji’s national grid infrastructure were completed.
During the quarter, the project completed several major installation and testing activities, began commissioning works, and progressed power system upgrades required to support the terminal’s future electrification. The project also completed an independent internal start-up assurance review as part of the planned start-up readiness process.
The project remains focused on the phased delivery of commissioning and energization activities while maintaining uninterrupted terminal operations.
Project execution activities are expected to be completed in two stages – Stage 1 in mid-2027, and Stage 2 by the end of 2028.
The $230 million STEL project will enable the terminal to connect to Azerbaijan’s national grid operated by AzerEnerji, via new facilities both within and outside the terminal.
The STEL project is closely linked to the Shafag project, a 240MW AC solar plant being built in Jabrayil, via a new commercial structure called ‘virtual power transfer arrangement’. Based on this arrangement, the Shafag plant would produce power and deliver it to AzerEnerji in the Jabrayil district, while AzerEnerji would deliver an equivalent quantity of electricity to the Sangachal terminal near Baku. Together, the Shafag and STEL projects are expected to support the reduction of operational emissions by around 50% over the future life of the Sangachal terminal, based on the current outlook and plans.
The terminal currently uses seven gas turbines to generate the power it needs. Following the electrification, the turbines will be removed in phases, freeing up the fuel gas for export.
The shareholding interests in Shafag Jabrayil Solar Limited (SJSL) are: bp 40.01%, SOCAR Green 39.99%, Azerbaijan Business Development Fund 10%, and MVM 10%.
During the third quarter of 2026, construction activities for the Shafag project progressed at the site in the Jabrayil district. Procurement and delivery of key equipment, including photovoltaic modules and structural components, were completed, and significant progress was made on pile and tracker installation. Electrical installation activities started and progressed according to plan.
By the end of the quarter, the project had completed 50% of module installation. The project also maintained a strong safety performance, reaching more than one million work hours without a recordable injury.
Local employment continued to increase. The project currently employs 444 people, including around 150 nationals from the liberated areas. At peak construction, the project is expected to create more than 700 jobs, consequently the existing camp facilities are being expanded to accommodate the growing workforce.
Construction activities for the Shafag project are expected to continue through mid-2027.
Further evaluation of the Shafag-Asiman block is required to help identify the most suitable option to advance the project. To this end, work is underway to plan for future activities, including drilling a well into the Lower Surakhany reservoir. To enable these activities, the exploration period under the Shafag-Asiman Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was extended in June 2025, with bp continuing as operator during this period.
The participating interests in Shafag-Asiman are as follows: bp (operator – 35%), SOCAR (35%), and TPAO (30%, joined the PSA in June 2025).
On the Karabagh field, two seismic surveys were completed earlier in 2026. An Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey, aimed at enhancing reservoir understanding, supporting well planning and optimizing field development strategies, commenced in December 2025 and was completed ahead of schedule in mid-March 2026. This was followed by a High-Resolution (HR) / Ultra-High Resolution (UHR) seismic survey to help identify geological hazards that could affect well integrity, as well as subsurface hazards that could impact the safe installation of a platform and other infrastructure. The HR/UHR survey was completed in May. Processing of the datasets acquired from both surveys is currently ongoing.
On the ADUA block, as a first step, a 2D HR seismic survey was conducted in April, covering a small area located in the north-western part of the block. The primary objective of the survey was to acquire detailed subsurface data to a depth of approximately 1,500 metres to help identify shallow geological hazards, including faults, shallow gas accumulations, and other subsurface features that could pose risks to drilling operations and well integrity.
At the end of the third quarter of 2026, the number of bp’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,313 including fixed-term employees.
Since mid-2018, 90% of bp Azerbaijan’s professional staff has been nationals. Non-professional staff of bp in Azerbaijan is 100% nationalized.
bp will continue its efforts to optimize its learning and development programmes and will actively participate in public and private sector initiatives contributing to the development of the local talent market.
The success of projects in the Caspian region depends, in part, on the operators’ ability to create tangible benefits from these projects for the people of the region. To achieve this, bp and its co-venturers continue to implement major social investment projects, which include educational programmes, building skills and capabilities in local communities, improving access to social infrastructure in communities, supporting local enterprises through provision of access to finance and training, support for cultural legacy and sport, as well as technical assistance to public institutions.
In the first three quarters of 2026, bp and its co-venturers in the bp-operated joint ventures spent about $1.2 million on social investment projects in Azerbaijan. During the nine months, this included 26 educational projects, two capacity-building and enterprise development programmes and two environmental initiatives.
In addition, in the first three quarters, bp alone spent about $1.1 million on various social and sponsorship projects in Azerbaijan.
These included 22 educational initiatives, one capacity-building and enterprise development programmes, six projects promoting the country’s cultural heritage and sport, one environmental initiative, as well as nine conferences and workshops on various themes – in total 39 projects.
For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan website at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.
Aytan Afandizada at bp’s press office in Baku.
Telephone: (+994 12) 525 60 00