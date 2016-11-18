3rd quarter 2016 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).





BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first three quarters of 2016, we spent approximately $378 million in operating expenditure and $1.12 billion in capital expenditure on ACG activities.





Production





In the third quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the three quarters was on average 644,000 barrels per day (b/d) (over 176 million barrels or 24 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (53,000 b/d), Central Azeri (149,000 b/d), West Azeri (116,000 b/d), East Azeri (74,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (127,000 b/d) and West Chirag (125,000 b/d) platforms.

As part of our ACG annual work programme, we implemented a planned facility shut down programme (turnaround - TAR) on the Deepwater Gunashli platform in September.

In accordance with the plan, production from the Deepwater Gunashli platform was suspended in September for about 11 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. This work, which was designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, was completed safely and on schedule.

At the end of September, 102 oil wells were producing, while 45 wells were used for gas or water injection. Out of these wells five were among BP’s top 10 producing wells around the world as of the end of September 2016. In addition, three of Shah Deniz wells are also among BP’s top 10 producing wells globally.





Drilling and completion





ACG completed 13 oil producer wells, 4 water injection wells and 1 gas injector well during the first three quarters of 2016.





Associated gas





In the first three quarters of 2016, ACG delivered an average of 7.2 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.97 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.