3rd quarter 2017 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).





BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

On 14 September 2017 the Azerbaijan Government and SOCAR, together with the international co-venturers signed the amended and restated ACG PSA. The contract was ratified by the Parliament (Milli Majlis) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 31 October.

In the first three quarters of 2017, we spent more than $339 million in operating expenditure and about $890 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.





Production





IIn the third quarter of the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the three quarters was on average 585,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 160 million barrels or 22 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (52,000 b/d), Central Azeri (133,000 b/d), West Azeri (120,000 b/d), East Azeri (80,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (119,000 b/d) and West Chirag (81,000 b/d) platforms.

At the end of the third quarter, 114 oil wells were producing, while 45 wells were used for gas and water injection.





Drilling and completion





ACG completed 12 oil producers and 2 water injector wells during the first three quarters of 2017.





Associated gas





In the first three quarters of 2017, ACG delivered an average of about 8.6 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.4 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.