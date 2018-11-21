3rd quarter 2018 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Statoil (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first three quarters of 2018, we spent about $367 million in operating expenditure and $825 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production



During the first three quarters of 2018, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the nine months was on average 588,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 161 million barrels or 22 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (47,000 b/d), Central Azeri (156,000 b/d), West Azeri (126,000 b/d), East Azeri (97,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (105,000 b/d) and West Chirag (57,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of September, 112 oil wells were producing, while 53 wells were used for water and gas injection.

Drilling and completion



ACG completed 8 oil producer wells and 3 water injectors by the end of the third quarter of 2018.



Associated gas



In the first three quarters, ACG delivered an average of about 6.6 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.8 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

