First quarter 2024 results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In the first quarter of 2024, bp and its co-venturers spent about $115 million in operating expenditure and $347 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



In January, a new 4-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme was commenced on ACG. The programme, which will focus on the Balakhany and Fasila reservoirs, covers an area of 740 square kilometres under source and 507 square kilometres under receivers, with a total cost of around $370 million and a duration of five years (2024-2028). This is the largest-ever seismic acquisition commitment made by bp globally by all its aspects – area size, cost and programme duration.

In the first quarter, the Azeri Central East (ACE) project made a tremendous progress towards achievement of its main objective – delivery of first oil.



During the quarter the onshore control functionality of the ACE platform was enabled making the facility the first bp-operated offshore platform fully controlled from onshore. The project also completed all required pre-start up activities including the drilling of the first production well spudded in December 2023. The well reached its total depth of 3,150 metres in March and on 16 April, following the completion of all preparations, the project safely delivered first oil from ACE.



The ACE platform is technologically and digitally the most advanced bp-operated platform in the world. Its innovative engineering allows automation of labour-intensive processes, enabling safer and more efficient operations. The platform has a state-of-the-art fully automated drilling rig. The use of modern technology and new processes also helps lower operational emissions.



Production

During the quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the quarter was on average about 339,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 31 million barrels or 4 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (21,000 b/d), Central Azeri (92,000 b/d), West Azeri (79,000 b/d), East Azeri (53,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (63,000 b/d) and West Chirag (31,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the quarter, 139 oil wells were producing, while 43 were used for water and eight for gas injection.



Drilling and completion

In the first quarter of 2024, ACG completed three oil producer and one water injector wells.

Associated gas

During the quarter, ACG delivered an average of around 7.4 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (0.7 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

